Iliad sceglie Open Fiber e sbarca sul fisso

L’operatore telefonico low cost ha firmato un accordo strategico che gli consente di convergere anche sull’offerta fissa – Ripa (OF): “Confermata la validità del nostro modello neutrale”. Levi (Iliad): “Così acceleriamo i tempi”

Iliad sceglie Open Fiber per lo sbarco sulla rete fissa. L’operatore low cost che ha avuto un forte impatto sulla telefonia mobile ha siglato un accordo con Open Fiber per utilizzare la rete interamente in fibra ottica FTTH (Fiber To The Home, la fibra che arriva direttamente all’interno di case e uffici), con cui Open Fiber sta cablando il Paese, per fornire ai suoi clienti la più elevata velocità di connessione in circolazione.

La partnership strategica firmata tra i due gruppi comprende l’intero perimetro del piano che OF sta realizzando con investimento diretto in 271 città. La base clienti di Iliad, ricorda il comunicato congiunto che ha annunciato l’intesa, ha raggiunto “oltre 5 milioni e mezzo di persone conquistate in meno di 2 anni dall’ingresso sul mercato”. Complessivamente Iliad conta oltre 25 milioni di clienti tra fisso e mobile in Europa. L’intesa con Iliad, dopo quelle già raggiunte con Orange, WindTre, Vodafone e altri porta a oltre 100 gli accordi raggiunti con gli operatori Tlc.

Iliad dal canto suo aveva annunciato il salto verso la convergenza fisso-mobile e vede nell’accordo con Open Fiber il primo passo verso il raggiungimento degli obiettivi di espansione sul mercato del fisso. L’intesa consente di accelerare i tempi in un momento in cui sta vertiginosamente salendo la domanda di connessione per effetto del homeworking e dell’impatto del Covid-19.

“La collaborazione con Iliad, che ha scelto Open Fiber per il suo ingresso nel mercato fisso, è un’ulteriore conferma della validità del modello neutrale di Open Fiber” ha commentato Elisabetta Ripa, Amministratore Delegato di Open Fiber. “In meno di tre anni Open Fiber è diventata leader in Italia ed in Europa nelle reti in fibra di nuova generazione e l’infrastruttura di riferimento per tutti i principali player della digitalizzazione del nostro Paese. La nostra rete interamente in fibra ottica è l’unica in grado di abilitare con la migliore tecnologia disponibile lo sviluppo di servizi che portano benefici a cittadini e imprese, contribuendo a colmare il divario digitale che l’Italia ancora sconta rispetto alla media europea a causa di decenni di mancati investimenti nella rete fissa”.

“Iliad ha portato trasparenza, semplicità e chiarezza nel mondo della telefonia costruendo un rapporto solido e di fiducia con i propri utenti. Sono valori che i nostri utenti ci chiedono di portare anche nel segmento della rete fissa” ha aggiunto Benedetto Levi, Ad di Iliad. “La domanda crescente di connettività degli ultimi mesi ci ha spinto ad accelerare i tempi per l’ingresso nel segmento del fisso e la partnership con Open Fiber costituisce il primo passo in questa direzione”.