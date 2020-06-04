Condividi

Iliad punta sulla telefonia fissa con Open Fiber

Iliad si prepara ad estendere la sua presenza anche sul segmento fisso – Già in trattative avanzate con Open Fiber per la banda ultra larga – A metà giugno debutta anche Sky sulla fibra OF. La concorrenza accelera

Iliad si prepara a sbarcare nel mercato della rete fissa attraverso la fibra ottica FTTH di Open Fiber. Lo smart working e le lezioni online, hanno portato il gruppo francese Iliad ad allargare il proprio campo d’azione, passando dalla sola telefonia mobile alla banda ultra larga fissa. Sono già in corso le trattative con Open Fiber per trovare un accordo in tempi stretti, ma ancora non è possibile stimare il periodo di lancio, al contrario Sky si prepara per il suo debutto.

L’attuale emergenza sanitaria ha sottolineato l’importanza di una rete veloce e sicura, risvegliando la concorrenza di un mercato dimenticato. Così Iliad ha cambiato i suoi piani: inizialmente contavano di entrare in questo business entro il 2024, ma gli eventi degli ultimi mesi hanno accelerato i tempi e adesso contano di partire entro la fine dell’anno.

Il gruppo guidato da Xavier Niel, aveva portato nel nostro Paese solo due anni fa il modello dai prezzi ridotti per la telefonia mobile, abbattendo le tariffe al limite della sostenibilità economica. Una mossa che ha indotto i principali rivali, Tim e Vodafone, a creare marchi low cost, Kena e Oh.

Oggi, i clienti italiani di Iliad nel settore mobile superano i 5 milioni e i ricavi sono in continua crescita. Un risultato straordinario che ha reso il gruppo francese il quarto operatore italiano più utilizzato.

Tuttavia, bisogna vedere se il gruppo francese riuscirà a presentare lo stesso schema anche per la linea fissa. Appoggiandosi a OF ci saranno delle commissioni per ciascuna linea che porranno un limite ai prezzi ribassati. Guardando però il caso francese, dove la linea fissa è già attiva, le offerte rimangono aggressive.

Chissà se entro la fine del 2020 Iliad riuscirà nell’impresa della telefonia fissa, da un tweet nei giorni scorsi di Benedetto Levi, alla guida della società in Italia, sembrerebbe di si. “Il 29 maggio 2018 arrivavamo sul mercato con la nostra offerta, sembra un attimo fa. Giusto il tempo di fare una Rivoluzione. E siamo pronti per farne tante altre”.

Ma Iliad non è la sola in trattativa, anche Sky si avvicina alla fibra ottica e il prossimo 16 giugno lancerà la sua offerta. E così OF si prepara a fare il pieno di clienti wholesales.

