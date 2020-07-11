Il Mes e la comica battuta del furbetto di Palazzo Chigi

Semplicemente risibile l’argomentazione del premier Conte secondo cui l’Italia non può essere la prima ad attingere ai fondi del Mes per rafforzare il sistema sanitario – Ma tutto il dibattito italiano sui fondi europei è desolante

“A quelli che vogliono rovinare gli dei tolgono prima la ragione”. Torna alla mente questo antico ricordo a chi persevera ad interessarsi, con un pizzico di masochismo, alle recite di politica economica e finanziaria messe in scena nel teatro allestito dal presidente Conte (furbetto di Palazzo Chigi) con la volenterosa collaborazione dei comprimari di maggioranza ed opposizione. Tutti questi terrorizzati dall’esprimere ogni fermo dissenso o distinguo che possa causare la crisi di governo e il conseguente turno di elezioni anticipate prima del semestre bianco che non consente al Presidente della Repubblica di sciogliere le Camere. Tutti questi comprimari sono stati colpiti dagli Dei che hanno tolto loro la ragione.

Ne è un esempio di ogni sragionevolezza il never ending dibattito sul Mes tra chi sragiona fuori tempo massimo sul ritorno della troika e chi vorrebbe che i fondi europei fossero erogati non soltanto senza condizioni, ma anche senza alcun controllo sull’uso degli stessi. Per non ricordare la comica battuta del presidente Conte che sul ricorso al Mes ha dichiarato che l’Italia non può essere la prima, parafrasando, senza alcuna ragione, il famoso titolo “vai avanti tu che a me scappa da ridere”.

E’ un dibattito che se dovesse proseguire con tanta sragionevolezza anche nei prossimi mesi, accadrà inevitabilmente che l’Italia non godrà se non di pochi spiccioli dell’ingente finanziamento che la UE si appresta ad approvare per la ripresa economica dell’Europa.

Poiché la Ue non è babbo Natale per alcuni paesi né Santa Claus per altri, già dalle prime informazioni si capisce che giustamente i fondi per il rilancio dell’economia europea saranno condizionati da sacrosante condizioni; tra queste non possono essere omesse la presentazione di progetti condivisi e tecnicamente validi e comprensibili; la più che ragionevole corresponsione per tranche dei fondi, con verifica tecnica dello stato e dei tempi dell’esecuzione dell’opera, e così via come si impone con assoluta e auspicabile ragionevolezza ad ogni responsabile finanziatore.

Si riproporrà il dibattito del Mes? Che gli Dei siano benigni.