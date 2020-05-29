Condividi

Il lusso paga la guerra fredda e la fuga da Hong Kong

Si svuotano le vetrine della capitale dello shopping del lusso (dalle grandi griffe agli orologi) a causa delle tensioni Usa-Cina e dalla morsa di Pechino sull’ex protettorato britannico – Ferragamo e Moncler in caduta in Borsa

La Guerra Fredda è tornata. Ma stavolta non si combatterà attorno al Muro di Berlino, bensì dietro le vetrine della capitale dello shopping del lusso. Hong Kong è la punta di diamante di un settore che colloca in Cina più di un terzo del totale mondiale, dagli orologi, di cui l’ex colonia britannica è il punto vendita principale, con un fatturato che supera quello del resto della Cina e degli Usa messi assieme, alle altre icone-simbolo della stagione della ricchezza globale, messa a dura prova dal confronto Usa-Cina, che ha gettato un’ombra sinistra sul futuro della capitale del lusso asiatico.

Almeno fino a ieri, perché, secondo gli analisti, il giro d’affari di Hong Kong è destinato a scendere quest’anno del 40%, in linea con la fuga dei colossi del lusso, che poco prima si disputavano le boutiques di Causeway Bay ai prezzi più alti del mondo. Oggi, al contrario, sono già di mille le disdette degli affitti, ancor prima che Donald Trump dichiari, come farà oggi, che lo status speciale di Hong Kong, garantito dal rispetto della common law di stampo britannico, non esiste più. Dopo l’approvazione da parte di Pechino della “legge sulla sicurezza” che cancella le garanzie concordate con Londra nel 1997, Hong Kong è parte della Cina.

Quali conseguenze per il lusso? Le griffe hanno reagito al ribasso alla crisi.

Arretra Salvatore Ferragamo (-3%), uno dei marchi più apprezzati in Asia, che lascia una parte dei guadagni accumulati ieri alla notizia del ritorno di Michele Norsa, l’ad che tanta parte ha avuto nell’affermazione della griffe fiorentina.

Perde colpi Moncler (-2,1%) uno dei marchi che ha pagato a caro prezzo la protesta degli ombrelli che per un anno ha investito le strade della metropoli asiatica.

Ribassi analoghi riguardano anche Lvmh e Kering, entrambe sotto del 2% abbondante, nonché Burberry (-4%), la più esposta ai gusti made in China. Ma la pioggia di vendite non ha risparmiato nemmeno Richemont e Swatch.

Ci vorranno almeno 2-3anni, prevede Altagamma, perché i fatturati possano tornare ai livelli record del 2019, quando l’industria del lusso registrò vendite per 281 miliardi di euro. Purché la Guerra Fredda non comporti la costruzione di una cortina di bambù che renda più difficili in futuro i viaggi in Europa dei turisti cinesi, i clienti principali di negozi ed alberghi del Bel Paese. È questa la paura dei Big del lusso, che hanno già metabolizzato la scomparsa di Hong Kong, già scesa l’anno scorso – secondo Equita – dal 6 al 3% del fatturato globale del settore.

