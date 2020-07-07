Condividi

Hong Kong: i colossi del web blindano i dati degli utenti

Microsoft e Zoom si aggiungono a una lista che già comprendeva Facebook, Google e non solo: dopo la legge sulla sicurezza varata da Pechino, stop alle informazioni sui profili degli utenti

Dopo Facebook, Google, Twitter e Telegram, anche Microsoft e Zoom stanno valutando di non rispondere più alle richieste d’informazioni sui profili degli utenti che arrivano dal governo di Hong Kong.

La decisione dei colossi di internet arriva alla luce della legge approvata dalla Cina lo scorso 30 giugno, che criminalizza tutte le esternazioni a sostegno dell’indipendenza dell’ex colonia britannica, rendendo più semplice le condanne.

Per il momento, all’appello dei big della Silicon Valley manca solo Apple, che ha annunciato di essere ancora in fase di valutazione delle nuove regole.

Se le aziende tecnologiche renderanno permanente questa nuova politica di chiusura, Pechino potrebbe imporre loro delle restrizioni o addirittura il bando dal mercato di Hong Kong e della Cina intera.

Il giro di vite non farebbe molta differenza per Facebook, Google, Twitter e Telegram, già bloccati nella Cina continentale, ma sarebbe un grave colpo per Microsoft, Zoom e Apple, che invece operano normalmente nel Paese del Dragone.

A rimetterci di più sarebbe la società della Mela, che proprio in Cina produce le componenti fondamentali dei suoi device.

Al momento, Microsoft offre direttamente la sua app di lavoro Office 365 e il social network LinkedIn sia ai residenti di Hong Kong che ai cittadini della Cina continentale.

“Come faremmo con qualsiasi nuova legislazione, stiamo rivedendo la nuova legge per comprenderne le implicazioni – ha affermato un portavoce di Microsoft – In passato, in genere abbiamo ricevuto solo un numero relativamente piccolo di richieste dalle autorità di Hong Kong, ma ora stiamo mettendo in pausa le nostre risposte a tali richieste mentre conduciamo la nostra revisione”.

Quanto al provider di videochat Zoom, ha sede negli Stati Uniti, la maggior parte dei suoi addetti allo sviluppo dei prodotti lavora nella Cina continentale. “Stiamo monitorando attivamente gli sviluppi ad Hong Kong – ha detto un portavoce – Abbiamo sospeso l’elaborazione di qualsiasi richiesta di dati da e relativa alla regione di Hong Kong”.

Intanto un’altra app assai popolare, TikTok – di proprietà della società cinese Bytedance –, ha annunciato che prevede di uscire da Hong Kong in pochi giorni.

