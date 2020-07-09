Google punta sull’Italia: 900 milioni per il digitale in 5 anni

Il colosso di Mountain View aprirà due Google Cloud Region in partnership con Tim e avvierà l’iniziativa “Italia in Digitale” volta a supportare lavoratori e pmi colpiti dalla crisi innescata dall’emergenza Covid

Novecento milioni di dollari di investimenti in Italia nell’arco di 5 anni per accelerare la trasformazione digitale del Paese. Questo l’annuncio fatto da Sundar Pichai, ceo di Google e della casa madre Alphabet. Le risorse serviranno in particolare per aprire due Google Cloud Region in partnership con Tim e per avviare l’iniziativa “Italia in Digitale” dedicata alle piccole e medie imprese nostrane.

“Google è orgogliosa di essere partner della ripresa economica dell’Italia”, ha affermato Pichai.

Nel corso della pandemia di coronavirus è emerso come la digitalizzazione del Paese sia una priorità non più procrastinabile. Nei mesi scorsi, Google ha collaborato con il ministero della Salute, fornendo informazioni sulla pandemia tramite Search, Maps e Youtube, e con il ministero dell’Istruzione, rendendo disponibili gratuitamente strumenti per l’insegnamento a distanza.

Il colosso di Mountain View punta ora su “Italia in Digitale”, un piano che si ispira a iniziative come Crescere in Digitale e Google Digital Training e che mira ad “accelerare la ripresa economica del Paese attraverso una serie di momenti di formazione, strumenti gratuiti e partnership a supporto delle imprese e delle persone in cerca di opportunità lavorative”, spiega Google in una nota. Scendendo nei dettagli, il piano prevede che Google fornisca un aiuto concreto a oltre 700mila persone e piccole e medie imprese che vogliono spingere sulla digitalizzazione con l’obiettivo di portare il numero complessivo a oltre 1 milione per la fine del 2021″.

“Italia in Digitale” non è però l’unica novità annunciata dalla società Hi-Tech americana. A decorrere dal 9 luglio, Google.org fornirà un ‘grant’ di 1 milione di euro a Unioncamere, allo scopo di supportare la trasformazione digitale le piccole e medie imprese italiane in difficoltà. Con questi soldi, le Camere di Commercio offriranno formazione specifica e assistenza da parte di esperti a imprese e lavoratori, con particolare attenzione a quei settori maggiormente colpiti da Covid-19, per aiutare le persone a mantenere il proprio lavoro o a trovarne uno nuovo.