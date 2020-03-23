Condividi

Giovanni Rana alza del 25% lo stipendio dei dipendenti

| di | 0

Cuore d’oro dell’imprenditore veronese – Oltre alll’aumento dello stipendio, I lavoratori che hanno figli riceveranno anche un ticket mensile straordinario di 400 euro per pagare la babysitter – Il piano vale dal 9 marzo alla fine di aprile

Giovanni Rana alza del 25% lo stipendio dei dipendenti

Gian Luca Rana, amministratore delegato del Pastificio Giovanni Rana, ha deciso di aumentare del 25% gli stipendi dei suoi dipendenti. Si tratta di 700 persone che lavorano nei cinque stabilimenti dell’azienda veronese sparsi per l’Italia. L’iniziativa nasce dalla volontà di premiare l’impegno dimostrato da questi lavoratori per garantendo la continuità negli approvvigionamenti alimentari durante l’epidemia di coronavirus.

Il Pastificio Rana fa sapere che, oltre alla maggiorazione dello stipendio del 25% per ogni giorno lavorato, i dipendenti che hanno figli riceveranno anche un ticket mensile straordinario di 400 euro per pagare la babysitter.

Il piano straordinario ha decorrenza retroattiva, a partire dal 9 marzo, e coprirà anche tutto il mese di aprile.

Infine, Gian Luca Rana ha deciso di stipulare una polizza assicurativa a favore di tutti i dipendenti, compresi quelli in telelavoro, in caso di contagio da Covid-19.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta