Generali e il sociale: 30.000 persone aiutate in due anni

Il gruppo ha publicato il primo rapporto di “The Human Safety Net”. L’iniziativa si è estesa a 21 Paesi. Mobilitate oltre 20.000 ore di volontariato aziendale oltre a 1 milione di euro. Galateri e Donnet: “Mai come ora progetti rilevanti per liberare il potenziale umano”

Più di 31mila persone in 21 Paesi. È questa la portata di “The Human Safety Net”, l’iniziativa rivolta al sociale di Generali che ha da poco ha pubblicato un rapporto sui primi due anni di attività.

Il progetto si articola in tre programmi che supportano le famiglie con bambini piccoli e integrano i rifugiati attraverso il lavoro. “The Human Safety Net” collabora con 46 Ong e imprese sociali, che le hanno permesso di raggiungere 20mila bambini sotto i sei anni e 10mila genitori, più quasi 700 rifugiati che, grazie alla formazione ricevuta, hanno aperto oltre 100 start-up. Nel 2019, i dipendenti e gli agenti di Generali hanno dedicato 20mila ore al volontariato aziendale con The Human Safety Net.

“Per mantenere uno stretto contatto con le famiglie più vulnerabili e gli imprenditori rifugiati e assicurare la continuità dei programmi durante all’emergenza da Covid-19 – si legge in una nota di Generali – sono state attivate ulteriori iniziative straordinarie per oltre un milione di euro a livello globale, destinate sia alle necessità più immediate (come forniture di kit salute, mascherine, pc e tablet) sia all’investimento in soluzioni digitali (come piattaforme online e app)”.

“La pandemia da Covid–19 ha accentuato le disuguaglianze e ha reso più vulnerabili larghi strati della popolazione – scrivono in una nota congiunta il presidente e il Ceo di Generali, Gabriele Galateri di Genola e Philippe Donnet – Mai come in questo periodo i progetti di The Human Safety Net diventano rilevanti per liberare il potenziale umano dei più deboli e per rafforzare le comunità in cui il gruppo opera. Alle attività di The Human Safety Net si affiancano le altre iniziative di Generali per fronteggiare l’emergenza del Covid–19, a partire dal Fondo Straordinario Internazionale lanciato a marzo”.

Motore dell’iniziativa è la Fondazione Generali The Human Safety Net onlus, istituita nel 2017. Alla fine dell’anno scorso, il contributo da parte della Fondazione e delle business unit in The Human Safety Net era stato pari a 6,3 milioni di euro.