Fs: utili e ricavi in crescita. Battisti: “L’anno migliore della storia”

Il 2019 si chiude con tutti i principali parametri in rialzo per il gruppo Fs – L’Ad Battisti: “Abbiamo superato tutti i nostri obiettivi” – Sull’emergenza Covid: “Pronto un piano straordinario”

Il 2019 è stato l’anno migliore della storia del Gruppo Ferrovie dello Stato”. Con queste parole, l’amministratore delegato del Gruppo FS, Gianfranco Battisti, annuncia l’approvazione del bilancio d’esercizio 2019. Lo scorso anno si è chiuso con un utile netto di 584, in crescita del 4,5% rispetto al 2018. I ricavi sono saliti di 363 milioni (+3%) a quota 12,4 miliardi, spinti soprattutto dalla performance dei servizi di trasporto, i cui ricavi hanno raggiunto i 7,6 miliardi di euro (+230 milioni). 

Su i costi operativi, che hanno registrato un rialzo del 2,4% a 230 milioni di euro. L‘ebitda del gruppo è aumentato del 5,4%, attestandosi a 2,6 miliardi di euro con un ebitda margin del 21%, mentre l’ebit è stato pari a 829 milioni (+16,1% sull’anno precedente), pari ad un ebit Margin del 6,7%. 

“Per il secondo anno consecutivo abbiamo superato tutti i nostri obiettivi finanziari, sulla base della crescita dei ricavi ricorrenti e di una continua attenzione alla razionalizzazione dei costi”, ha sottolineato il Ceo Battisti. “Siamo forti del nostro Piano industriale 2019–2023 e dei principi guida legati alla sostenibilità: con valore economico distribuito pari a 10,2 miliardi di euro, un contributo dell’1,4% al PIL italiano e minori emissioni pari a 2,6 milioni di tonnellate di CO2 in atmosfera nel 2019”, ha continuato Battisti.

Per quanto riguarda il 2020, caratterizzato dall’emergenza sanitaria ed economica dovuta al coronavirus, il manager ha annunciato che, il gruppo “è già pronto a ripartire con un piano straordinario di accelerazione degli investimenti in infrastrutture ferroviarie e stradali per oltre 20 miliardi di euro entro il 2020. FS Italiane si sta preparando alla fase post-pandemica con strategie che si adatteranno al mondo che è inevitabilmente cambiato e le modalità di viaggiare saranno molto diverse da quelle di oggi con innovative misure preventive dove possiamo cristallizzare nei viaggiatori il principio della sicurezza sanitaria nei viaggi, dopo una esperienza pandemica di questo tipo”, ha concluso Battisti.

