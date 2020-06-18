Condividi

Fondazione Pirelli: 7 giorni di cultura (virtuale) gratis

Per una settimana, a partire dal 22 giugno, bambini e adulti potranno vivere gratuitamente una serie di esperienze virtuali, alla scoperta di un grande patrimonio di idee, arte e scienza

Una settimana di attività digitali gratuite dedicate a visitatori di ogni età. È questa l’ultima proposta in ordine temporale della Fondazione Pirelli che, a partire da lunedì 22 giugno, propone al pubblico – bambini e adulti – diverse esperienze virtuali, alla scoperta di un grande patrimonio di idee, arte, scienza “con la P maiuscola”.

A colazione con gli inventori” è l’appuntamento ideato dalla Fondazione Pirelli per i bambini fra i 6 e 8 anni che potranno conoscere le storie di grandi inventori e scoprire come nasce un’idea rivoluzionaria. Dall’evoluzione della ruota alle biciclette, dalla gommapiuma alla fotografia: attraverso giochi, racconti e attività creative i bambini impareranno a confrontarsi con gli oggetti che li circondano in maniera critica, provando a diventare inventori per un giorno.

Innovazione tra arte e scienza”, invece, è un tour virtuale della Fondazione nel corso del quale saranno svelati i contenuti di cassetti e armadi dell’Archivio Storico: stampe artistiche e pubblicità dai primi anni del Novecento fino ai nostri giorni, pneumatici vincitori di incredibili gare, giocattoli disegnati da Bruno Munari e molto altro ancora.

Sarà possibile vivere una vera e propria esperienza immersiva negli spazi della Fondazione e dentro la mostra “La pubblicità con la P maiuscola”, per scoprire le tante innovazioni di Pirelli anche nell’evoluzione dei linguaggi della comunicazione visiva.

