Fimer, il nuovo Ad arriva da Leonardo

Nuovo Ad e cambio della guardia in Fimer, attiva nel settore fotovoltaico. Alessio Facondo arriva dal gruppo Leonardo. Filippo Carzaniga presidente

E’ Alessio Facondo il nuovo amministratore delegato di Fimer, società leader nel settore del fotovoltaico e fornitrice di colonnine di ricarica elettrica per Enel. Lo ha nominato il Cda a partire dal 1° aprile 2020. Filippo Carzaniga diventa presidente e membro del Cda. Le nomine, spiega una nota della società, rientrano nell’ambito di “una più ampia strategia attuata dal Gruppo per rafforzare il team di gestione e dare impulso alla crescita dell’azienda su scala globale”.   

Vogliamo rafforzare ulteriormente il nostro team – ha commentato Filippo Carzaniga – e aiutare l’azienda a trasformare le sfide in opportunità e crescita”

Alessio Facondo ha una formazione manageriale rodata in SelexEs SpA ed è stato anche Senior Vice President Production e poi Amministratore Delegato di AgustaWestland SpA, nonché Amministratore Delegato della Divisione Aerostrutture di Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA.

