Fibra ultraveloce: Open Fiber connette Catanzaro

Sono oltre 5mila le case già raggiunte da Open Fiber, ma il piano prevede di arrivare a 29mila unità immobiliari – Fibra City, Sorgenia, Tiscali, Vodafone e WindTre gli operatori pronti alle attivazioni

“A maggior ragione in questi giorni di emergenza nazionale”, Open Fiber continua ad attivare connessioni in fibra ottica ultraveloce (Ftth) in tutta Italia. Lo scrive in una nota la società compartecipata da Enel e Cdp, annunciando che nella rete è entrata anche Catanzaro. Nel capoluogo calabrese sono più di 5mila le unità immobiliari già predisposte a navigare con una velocità di connessione fino a 1 Gigabit per secondo. La rete a banda ultralarga “è al momento disponibile in ampie aree dei rioni San Leonardo, Tribunale, Stadio, Ospedale e Pontepiccolo”, si legge nella nota.

L’obiettivo di Open Fiber a Catanzaro è raggiungere circa 29mila unità fra case, negozi e uffici inclusi nel piano di cablaggio, che prevede un investimento pari a 10 milioni di euro (fondi che non ricadono sulla spesa pubblica, nemmeno in quella comunale) per stendere in tutto circa 17mila km di fibra ottica.

La fibra ultraveloce, ricorda l’azienda guidata da Elisabetta Ripa, “è un asset strategico per la crescita dei territori urbani, poiché sviluppa connettività e servizi digitali, leve principali della produttività”. I servizi abilitati dalla banda ultralarga spaziano dallo smartworking all’Internet of Things, passando per e-health, cloud computing, streaming in HD, accesso ai servizi avanzati della Pubblica Amministrazione e applicazioni Smart City.

Il cablaggio degli edifici è gratuito e ad uso del condominio, “con i conseguenti vantaggi in termini di valutazione economica dell’immobile e appetibilità commerciale garantiti dalla presenza di una connettività a banda ultra larga”, precisa ancora la società.

Open Fiber è un operatore wholesale only, ossia non vende servizi al cliente finale, ma opera solo nel mercato all’ingrosso, offrendo l’accesso a tutti gli operatori interessati: Fibra City, Sorgenia, Tiscali, Vodafone e WINDTRE sono le aziende partner che per prime stanno commercializzando servizi sulla rete ultraveloce realizzata nel comune di Catanzaro, ma nei prossimi mesi altri operatori cominceranno a erogare servizi sfruttando l’infrastruttura.