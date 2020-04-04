Condividi

Festival Economia di Trento rinviato a settembre

L’appuntamento con la kermesse trentina, inizialmente in programma a fine maggio, è stato rimandato al 24-27 settembre.

Il coronavirus fa un’altra vittima: tra i tanti eventi in programma in questa primavera e che stanno inesorabilmente saltando uno dopo l’altro, c’era anche il Festival dell’Economia 2020, in programma a Trento come ogni anno tra la fine di maggio e i primi giorni di giugno. La data, a primavera inoltrata, aveva fatto sperare fino all’ultimo di poter salvare l’appuntamento, che con ogni probabilità si sarebbe tenuto al termine del periodo di quarantena stabilito dal Governo. Ma la precauzione non è mai troppa e non ci sarebbero comunque state le condizioni per un regolare svolgimento: ecco perché è arrivata la decisione del Comitato organizzatore, presieduto dal direttore scientifico Tito Boeri.

Gli organizzatori hanno quindi deciso di spostare la kermesse ad inizio autunno e precisamente dal 24 al 27 settembre 2020. Resta invariato il tema della XV edizione, dedicata ad “Ambiente e Crescita”, ma certamente vi sarà occasione per riflettere sugli effetti economici e sociali che la pandemia sta provocando a livello globale.

