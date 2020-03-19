Condividi

Fca: stop anche in Nord America, giù il titolo

Dopo le fabbriche europee, Fiat Chrysler blocca anche quelle nordamericane per adottare misure anti-coronavirus – Intanto, il gruppo ottiene un nuovo prestito da 300 milioni dalla Bei

A causa dell’emergenza coronavirus, Fca sospende la produzione negli stabilimenti in Nord America fino alla fine di marzo. Lo ha annunciato mercoledì notte il gruppo in una nota. La stessa decisione è stata presa anche da Ford e General Motors. Lunedì Fiat Chrysler aveva comunicato l’interruzione dell’attività nelle fabbriche europee fino al 27 marzo.

“Durante il periodo di sospensione produttiva, che valuteremo nuovamente alla fine di questo mese – si legge nella nota di Fca – la società apporterà interventi alle attività produttive per facilitare i cambiamenti concordati con la Uaw (il primo sindacato Usa di categoria, ndr), tra cui strutture e orari dei turni e interventi di igienizzazione intensificati”.

La notizia dello stop produttivo in Nord America ha avuto ripercussioni sul titolo in Borsa di Fca, che ha iniziato la seduta all’insegna della volatilità, cambiando più volte segno. A metà mattina le azioni del gruppo perdono l’1,3%, a 6,039 euro, in netta controtendenza rispetto al Ftse Mib, che negli stessi minuti guadagna il 3,7%.

“Dobbiamo assicurarci che i nostri dipendenti si sentano sicuri sul posto di lavoro e che tutte le misure possibili siano adottate per garantire la loro protezione – ha commentato l’amministratore delegato di Fca, Mike Manley – Mentre ci concentriamo sulla salute e sulla sicurezza dei nostri lavoratori stiamo anche valutando l’impatto sulla nostra attuale guidance finanziaria di tutte le misure assunte all’interno della società e delle condizioni macroeconomiche collegate all’emergenza coronavirus. Forniremo un aggiornamento sulla nostra guidance finanziaria quando avremo completato tale valutazione ed avremo sufficiente visibilità sulle condizioni di mercato”.

Come notano gli analisti di Credit Suisse, in base alle stime di Ihs per marzo, la produzione giornaliera degli stabilimenti automobilistici in Nord America è pari a 11.900 veicoli per Ford, 12.900 per Gm e 10.600 per Fca.

Fiat Chrysler ha comunicato anche di aver ottenuto un nuovo finanziamento dalla Banca Europea per gli Investimenti. Il prestito è di 300 milioni di euro, ha scadenza a cinque anni e sarà utilizzato per gli investimenti nel triennio 2019-2021.

