Condividi

Fca-Maserati: impianti chiusi fino al 27 marzo in tutta Europa

| di | 0

Tutti i principali stabilimenti italiani e due europei si fermeranno per l’emergenza coronavirus – Aperti solo gli impianti di produzione dei motori – Stop anche per Ferrari

Fca-Maserati: impianti chiusi fino al 27 marzo in tutta Europa

Stabilimenti Fca e Maserati chiusi in tutta Europa fino al 27 marzo a causa dell’emergenza coronavirus. L’annuncio ufficiale è arrivato lunedì 16 marzo attraverso una nota in cui si legge che Fca Italy e Maserati “sospendereranno temporaneamente la produzione nella maggior parte dei loro stabilimenti produttivi in Europa”.

Dopo la decisione di bloccare per qualche giorno la produzione per procedere agli interventi di sanificazione degli ambienti negli impianti di Pomigliano (11-16 marzo), Melfi e Sevel di Val di Sangro (12-14 marzo) e  Cassino (12-13 marzo), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles fa un ulteriore passo avanti e annuncia una scelta radicale: fermare tutto. Una scelta che “rientra nell’implementazione di un’ampia serie di azioni in risposta all’emergenza COVID-19 e consente al gruppo di rispondere efficacemente all’interruzione della domanda del mercato garantendo l’ottimizzazione della fornitura”.

Quando la domanda tornerà a salire, Fca riavvierà la produzione dei suoi impianti. Nel frattempo, il periodo di sospensione sarà utilizzato per rivedere i processi produttivi.

A chiudere saranno per l’Italia gli stabilimenti di Melfi, Pomigliano, Cassino, Mirafiori, Grugliasco e Modena. Saracinesche serrate anche negli di Kragujevac in Serbia e Tychy in Polonia. Rimarranno invece aperti gli stabilimenti italiani che producono i motori allo scopo di garantire l’approvvigionamento degli impianti esteri. 

Ricordiamo che anche Ferrari ha annunciato la chiusura per due settimane dei suoi stabilimenti di Maranello e Modena. Tutti i dipendenti – eccezion fatta per i lavoratori che utilizzano gli strumenti del lavoro agile e dello smart working e per i dipendenti che, a rotazione, garantiscono la continuità aziendale – si asterranno dal lavoro da lunedì 16 marzo. Stessa decisione è stata presa da un’altra importante casa automobilistica italiana, Lamborghini che ha chiuso l’impianto di Sant’Agata Bolognese fino al prossimo 25 marzo.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta