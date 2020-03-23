Condividi

Fca e Gucci in campo contro Covid-19: produrranno mascherine

Fca ha deciso di convertire uno dei suoi stabilimenti in Asia nella produzione di mascherine – Gucci ne produrrà un milione da destinare alla regione Toscana

Due grandi colossi internazionali scendono in campo contro l’emergenza coronavirus. Mentre tra le grandi aziende è corsa alle donazioni, Fca e Gucci decidono mettersi a disposizione della collettività producendo le mascherine facciali necessarie a operatori sanitari e soccorritori per proteggersi dal virus. 

Fiat Chrysler ha infatti deciso di convertire uno dei suoi stabilimenti in Asia nella produzione di mascherine. L’obiettivo è quello di riuscire a produrre un milione di pezzi al mese da destinare a chi ne ha più bisogno. 

“In questi tempi eccezionali stiamo valutando come poter sfruttare l’ingegno e le competenze di Fca per aiutare la comunità”, ha scritto l’amministratore delegato di Fca Mike Manley in una lettera ai dipendenti resa nota dai sindacati. Il manager ha ricordato anche che “in Italia i nostri team di engineering e del manufacturing insieme ai colleghi della Ferrari stanno collaborando con Siare Engineering, una delle poche aziende che producono respiratori, per aiutarli a raddoppiare la loro produttività. Poter reindirizzare le nostre risorse a sostegno di chi ne ha più bisogno mi rende orgoglioso di far parte di questa azienda”.

Anche la moda decide di fare la sua parte. Rispondendo all’appello lanciato dalla Regione Toscana, Gucci ha deciso di donare 1.100.000 mascherine e 55.000 camici che, previa autorizzazione delle autorità competenti, saranno consegnate nei prossimi giorni. Entrambi i prodotti saranno prodotti direttamente dalla casa di moda di proprietà del gruppo francese Kering. 

