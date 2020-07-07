Condividi

Famiglie: il 55% a rischio povertà con un altro lockdown

| di | 0

Secondo uno studio della Banca d’Italia, più di un terzo degli individui ha liquidità sufficiente per meno di 3 mesi a coprire le spese per consumi essenziali della famiglia in assenza di altre entrate

Famiglie: il 55% a rischio povertà con un altro lockdown

Se il coronavirus tornerà a colpire e sarà necessario un nuovo lockdown, più di una famiglia italiana su due (il 55%) rischierà di scivolare sotto la soglia di povertà. La liquidità oggi disponibile, infatti, non basterebbe a resistere altri tre mesi senza altre entrate. I calcoli sono della Banca d’Italia, che ha pubblicato un’indagine sulle famiglie italiane in tempi di Covid-19.

Dallo studio emerge che più di un terzo degli individui dichiara di disporre di risorse finanziarie liquide sufficienti per meno di 3 mesi a coprire le spese per consumi essenziali della famiglia in assenza di altre entrate.

Oltre la metà degli italiani subito una riduzione nel reddito familiare negli ultimi due mesi, anche tenendo conto di eventuali sussidi. Per il 15% il calo è di oltre la metà del reddito complessivo. L’impatto è più negativo tra i lavoratori indipendenti: quasi l’80% ha subito un calo nel reddito e per il 36% la caduta è di oltre la metà del reddito familiare.

Sempre secondo Bankitalia, circa la metà della popolazione si aspetta un’ulteriore riduzione del reddito familiare nel prossimo anno, anche se di intensità inferiore a quella registrata nell’ultimo bimestre. La situazione è ancora più preoccupante se si considera che poco meno della metà degli intervistati dichiara arrivava alla fine del mese con difficoltà già prima dell’emergenza sanitaria.

Per quanto riguarda le persone indebitate, quasi il 40% fatica a pagare le rate del mutuo, mentre il 34% ha difficoltà a ripagare i finanziamenti per il credito al consumo (tipicamente, l’automobile).

La Banca d’Italia sottolinea inoltre che l’emergenza sanitaria incide negativamente anche sulle aspettative di spesa: circa il 30% della popolazione prevede di non potersi permettere di andare in vacanza questa estate e quasi il 60% ritiene che anche quando l’epidemia sarà terminata le spese per viaggi, vacanze, ristoranti, cinema e teatri saranno comunque inferiori a quelle precrisi.

Non mancano però gli spunti di ottimismo: tra coloro che riportano una caduta di oltre il 50% del reddito negli ultimi 2 mesi, più della metà si aspetta che tra un anno il calo sarà ridimensionato e il 15% ritiene che il reddito tornerà ai livelli precedenti l’emergenza sanitaria.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta