Enel GP: primo parco solare in India

Il contratto ha scadenza a 25 anni – L’impianto dovrebbe entrare in funzione alla fine del 2021 e sarà costruito grazie a un investimento di circa 180 milioni di dollari

Enel Green Power si aggiudica un’importante commessa in India riguardante l’energia solare. Attraverso la controllata per le energie rinnovabili nel subcontinente asiatico, Egp India, il gruppo firmerà un contratto con scadenza a 25 anni per la realizzazione di un parco solare da 420 MW in India, per la precisione nello Stato del Rajasthan. Sarà questo il primo impianto solare di Egp nel Paese.

Enel GP si è aggiudicata il progetto nell’ambito della nona tranche da 2 GW della gara d’appalto nazionale per l’energia solare indetta dalla società governativa Solar Energy Corporation of India.

“Questa nuova aggiudicazione testimonia il continuo impegno di Enel Green Power rivolto all’espansione della propria impronta energetica pulita e sostenibile, con l’obiettivo di proseguire nel percorso del gruppo Enel verso la totale decarbonizzazione”, ha dichiarato Antonio Cammisecra, Ceo di Enel Green Power.

L’impianto di energia solare dovrebbe entrare in funzione alla fine del 2021 e sarà costruito grazie a un investimento di circa 180 milioni di dollari. In base al contratto di fornitura di energia che sarà assegnato a Egp alla luce della gara d’appalto odierna, il progetto solare fornirà a Seci i volumi di energia specificati per un periodo di 25 anni. L’impianto sarà in grado di generare più di 750 GWh di energia rinnovabile all’anno, abbastanza per evitare l’emissione annuale in atmosfera di circa 681.600 tonnellate di CO2.

“L’India – ha aggiunto il manager – rappresenta un mercato importante in una geografia strategica per la nostra azienda, in quanto vanta una ricchezza di risorse rinnovabili e un contesto altamente competitivo, cui si unisce una crescente domanda di energia. Siamo orgogliosi di rafforzare la nostra presenza in India con il nostro primo progetto solare, poiché continuiamo a contribuire al raggiungimento degli obiettivi di energia sostenibile del Paese, fornendo al contempo energia pulita con le tecnologie più all’avanguardia”.