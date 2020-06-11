Condividi

Enel: bond ibridi per 1,5 miliardi entro il 2021

| di | 0

L’obiettivo è rifinanziare le obbligazioni ibride in circolazione su cui da quest’anno è esercitabile il diritto di rimborso anticipato – Le emissioni saranno riservate a investitori istituzionali

Enel: bond ibridi per 1,5 miliardi entro il 2021

Mercoledì il Consiglio d’amministrazione di Enel ha dato il via libera all’emissione di uno o più bond non convertibili subordinati ibridi. I collocamenti avverranno entro il 31 dicembre 2021 e il loro valore complessivo sarà al massimo di un miliardo e mezzo di euro. Lo fa sapere il gruppo in una nota, precisando che le obbligazioni saranno riservate a investitori istituzionali (comunitari e non), i quali potranno effettuare gli acquisti anche attraverso procedure di private placement.

Con queste operazioni, Enel punta a rifinanziare le obbligazioni ibride in circolazione su cui da quest’anno è esercitabile il diritto di rimborso anticipato. In questo modo, il gruppo conta di “mantenere una struttura patrimoniale e finanziaria coerente con i criteri di valutazione delle agenzie di rating e di gestire attivamente le scadenze e il costo del debito”, si legge nella nota.

Inoltre, il Cda di Enel ha affidato all’amministratore delegato il compito di prendere tutte le decisioni relative alle nuove obbligazioni. Per ogni emissione, dunque – tenendo conto delle condizioni di mercato – Francesco Starace dovrà stabilire la scadenza, l’importo, la valuta, il tasso d’interesse e gli ulteriori termini e condizioni, oltre alle modalità di collocamento e all’eventuale quotazione presso mercati regolamentati o sistemi multilaterali di negoziazione.  

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta