Condividi

Enav: nuova commessa per il gestore svizzero Skyguide

| di | 0

Enav e la francese Dsna siglano un nuovo contratto per migliorare la gestione del traffico aereo svizzero – Un progetto strategico volto a migliorare l’efficienza dei voli ma anche a ridurre l’impatto ambientale dell’aviazione

Enav: nuova commessa per il gestore svizzero Skyguide

Nuovo accordo tra Enav e la francese Dsna per la fornitura di servizi al gestore del traffico aereo svizzero Skyguide. La commessa del valore complessivo di 2,8 milioni di euro per Enav, prevede che Skyguide possa utilizzare i servizi Coflight Cloud Services , comprensivi di manutenzione e assistenza, per la durata di 5 anni.

Coflight Cloud services è il progetto italo-francese – tra l’italiana Enav, appunto, e il gestore del traffico aereo francese Dsna – sviluppato per soddisfare gli obiettivi del “Cielo unico europeo” e del programma Sesar (Single European Sky ATM Research), per migliorare l’efficienza dei voli e i processi di controllo del traffico aereo.

Coflight, precisa il comunicato di Enav, è una piattaforma di ultima generazione per l’elaborazione dei dati di volo, in grado di migliorare le previsioni delle traiettorie dei voli, consentendo una gestione ottimizzata delle rotte e, allo stesso tempo, una riduzione dell’impatto ambientale dell’aviazione. Il sistema fornisce funzioni avanzate, come le previsioni di traiettoria 4D, l’interoperabilità e un middleware standard, in modo da garantire l’aggiornamento e la scalabilità del prodotto nel lungo periodo per poter includere i servizi futuri.

Inoltre, la digitalizzazione della piattaforma insieme alla centralizzazione del sistema e la fornitura in cloud, permetterà al programma di essere il primo service provider a beneficiare del nuovo modello di fornitura.

Tale modello prevede la separazione tra il fornitore dei dati ATM (Air Traffic Management Data Service Provider) e l’utilizzatore (Air Traffic Service Provider), facendo leva sulla remotizzazione dei dati e su una forte automazione e integrazione dei sistemi, assicurando così l’ottimizzazione dei costi e l’armonizzazione delle tecnologie a livello trans-nazionale.

Un’operazione che assume una valenza strategica per Enav più che commerciale, come anche dichiarato dall’Amministratore Delegato Paolo Simioni. Secondo l’AD, tale operazione posiziona la società “a livello di leadership tecnologia in Europa con la creazione di un sistema innovativo che rispetta le linee guida del Cielo unico e dimostra, ancora una volta, come l’Italia sia stata capace di anticipare l’evoluzione dei sistemi di gestione del traffico aereo”.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta