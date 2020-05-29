Condividi

Elettricità Futura: Agostino Re Rebaudengo presidente

Al vertice dell’associazione dei produttori elettrici arriva il presidente e fondatore di Asja Ambiente, pioniere delle rinnovabili in Italia

Elettricità Futura, l’associazione delle aziende produttrici di elettricità, ha un nuovo presidente. E’ Agostino Re Rebaudengo, un vero e proprio pioniere delle rinnovabili in Italia, che prende il posto di Simone Mori, manager di punta di Enel. La nomina era nell’aria ma ha comunque un significato anche simbolico e sancisce la trasformazione energetica anche al vertice dell’associazione confindustriale. Certamente infatti la transizione verso l’elettricità verde è stato una potente svolta impressa all’Enel dal Ceo Francesco Starace ma ora a guidare l’associazione degli elettrici è un presidente nato e cresciuto con l’energia verde e anche questo è un segno dei tempi (dopo che le aziende green sono confluite in quella che un tempo era l’Assoelettrica che rappresentava i produttori termoelettrici).

Chi è il nuovo presidente di Elettricità Futura? Il torinese Re Rebaudengo è laureato in Economia e Commercio e ha completato i suoi studi negli Stati Uniti all’Ucla di Los Angeles e all’Harvard Business School di Boston. È giornalista pubblicista e nel 1995 ha fondato Asja Ambiente Italia. L’azienda di cui è presidente e azionista festeggia i suoi 25 anni di attività quest’anno ed opera a livello internazionale, con sedi in Cina e Sudamerica, nella produzione di energia elettrica da fonti rinnovabili e nella riduzione delle emissioni di gas ad effetto serra. 

Re Rebaudengo è stato presidente di assoRinnovabili dal 2011 al 2017, la più importante associazione italiana di produttori di energia rinnovabile che il 28 aprile 2017 si è poi fusa con Assoelettrica, dando vita ad Elettricità Futura. Ed è membro del Consiglio generale di Confindustria. Tra gli incarichi ricoperti vi è anche quello di presidente del Teatro stabile di Torino dal ’96 al 2007 ed è tuttora impegnato in enti no profit tra cui la Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo per l’arte contemporanea, di cui è co fondatore e vice Presidente. Dal 2019 è professore alla Facoltà di Ingegneria del Campus Biomedico di Roma.

