Educazione e gestione finanziaria, l’app di Global Thinking Foundation

Stare a casa significa anche dover fare a meno di tanti servizi bancari e finanziari indispensabili. Global Thinking Foundation suggerisce di portare a termine queste operazioni in autonomia usando la sua app

Restare a casa può rappresentare un’incredibile opportunità per dedicare del tempo a far crescere le proprie e competenze in materia economico-finanziaria e per diventare indipendenti nella gestione delle proprie finanze.

Global Thinking Foundation, dopo aver realizzato diversi servizi multimediali online gratuiti a supporto della conoscenza in materia economico-finanziaria, ora propone una app specifica per tutte le esigenze operative.

Grazie agli strumenti tecnologici è possibile perseguire un’istruzione di qualità a distanza, sfruttando la domiciliazione forzata imposta dalle regole per il contenimento dell’epidemia da Coronavirus.

In questo periodo, infatti, lo stare a casa comporta di dover far meno di tutti quei servizi per cui ci si reca nelle filiali bancarie. Con l’applicazione fornita da GTF è invece possibile portare a termine queste operazioni in autonomia, usando i servizi finanziari online.

L’app non si limita ad essere uno strumento operativo, ma segue la filosofia di Global Thinking Foundatio che è quella di fornire sapere e conoscenza per produrre competenze. Dallo smartphone è infatti possibile accedere a diverse sezioni informative come: il glossario di Educazione Finanziaria, con oltre 2500 esercizi, le 25 video-lezioni della piattaforma digitale FamilyMi con i quiz per le famiglie, la Guida contro la violenza economica e i 10 consigli per prevenirla.

