Scuola a casa: l’iniziativa di Global Thinking Foundation e Redooc

Docenti e studenti potranno accedere gratuitamente alla piattaforma di didattica virtuale per continuare a insegnare e a studiare da casa durante l’emergenza coronavirus

Scuole e università chiuse fino al 3 aprile e forse anche oltre. L’emergenza coronavirus manda in crisi anche il mondo della scuola. Se la chiusura dovesse protrarsi non si riuscirebbero a rispettare i 200 giorni necessari per dare validità all’anno scolastico. Sulla questione è già intervenuto il Governo che ha stabilito che anche se non verranno rispettati i tempi canonici l’anno scolastico sarà comunque considerato salvo.

Il problema principale riguarda però la necessità di garantire agli studenti il diritto all’apprendimento. Compiti per casa e lezioni in videoconferenza sono al momento alcune delle soluzioni che i docenti stanno sperimentando per tamponare l’emergenza, in attesa di capire cosa accadrà nelle prossime settimane.

In questo contesto, per dare una mano a studenti e docenti, Global Thinking Foundation ha deciso di “offrire gratuitamente Licenze Studenti-Classi Virtuali di accesso alla piattaforma di didattica virtuale Redooc.com”. L’associazione nata nel 2016 per iniziativa di Claudia Segre, per sostenere l’alfabetizzazione finanziaria di soggetti indigenti e fasce deboli scende in campo per “garantire a tutti una formazione scolastica di qualità, equa e inclusiva con opportunità di apprendimento permanente”.

Per questo motivo ha deciso di collaborare con la piattaforma Redooc.com e di mettere a disposizione i suoi contenuti, in forma totalmente gratuita.

Tramite questa piattaforma infatti gli studenti di scuole elementari, medie, superiori e CFP avranno la possibilità di continuare a studiare le varie materie servendosi di uno strumento di “didattica digitale innovativa e di edutainment attraverso video lezioni e esercizi interattivi spiegati”. Non solo. La piattaforma è in grado di fungere da supporto anche per gli insegnanti che avranno la possibilità di “adattare i loro programmi affinché siano fruibili digitalmente; monitorare l’attività degli studenti e assegnare compiti a casa”.

Ad oggi, oltre 800 docenti e 10mila studenti stanno utilizzando redooc.com per affrontare questo periodo di #ScuolaAcasa.

Come aderire all’iniziativa? Docenti e scuole dovranno scrivere a scuola@redooc.com, mentre genitori e studenti, previa registrazione sul sito, potranno accedere gratuitamente per 3 mesi a tutti i contenuti (video, appunti, formulari, giochi, esercizi interattivi spiegati) delle sezioni Primaria, Medie, Superiori (no MAST plus).