Da Leonardo e Inwit bond per 1,5 miliardi

L’emissione di Leonardo vale 500 milioni, scade a gennaio del 2026 e ha ottenuto una domanda pari a 4 volte l’offerta – Inwit ha emesso invece nuove obbligazioni con scadenza a 6 anni per un miliardo di euro

Leonardo ha venduto nuovi bond per un importo complessivo di mezzo miliardo di euro, a fronte di una domanda che ha superato di quattro volte l’offerta. L’emissione, destinata ai soli investitori istituzionali, scade fra cinque anni e mezzo (gennaio 2026) e prevede una cedola a tasso fisso del 2,375% (pagabile ogni anno in via posticipata). Lo fa sapere il gruppo in una nota, precisando che il prezzo di emissione è pari a 98,933%. I titoli saranno quotati sulla Borsa di Lussemburgo. Leonardo userà le risorse garantite dal bond per rifinanziare alcuni prestiti in scadenza, allungando la vita media del debito.

“La nuova emissione obbligazionaria testimonia la solidità del merito di credito di Leonardo sul mercato finanziario, anche in un periodo eccezionale come questo – ha commentato l’amministratore delegato del gruppo, Alessandro Profumo – Leonardo continua nel suo impegno a perseguire una strategia finanziaria disciplinata, in linea con gli obiettivi del Piano Industriale, con il fine ultimo di creare valore per tutti gli stakeholder”.

Il credit rating di Leonardo – si legge ancora nella nota – è Ba1 per Moody’s (Outlook Stabile), BB+ per Standard&Poor’s (Outlook Stabile) e BBB- per Fitch (Outlook Negativo).

L’operazione è stata condotta da Banca Imi, Bnp Paribas, Credit Agricole, Hsbc, Société Générale, Unicredit, Banca Akros, NatWest Markets e Ubi Banca in qualità di joint bookrunners. Bnp Paribas e Crédit Agricole Cib hanno svolto in parallelo il ruolo di documentation and structuring banks.

Anche Inwit ha lanciato un nuovo bond. La società delle torri controllata da Tim e Vodafone ha piazzato obbligazioni per un miliardo, ottenendo richieste per 4,25 miliardi. La scadenza dei titoli è fissata al luglio del 2026, mentre il rendimento è stato fissato in uno spread di 220 punti base sopra il tasso midswap (260-270 la guidance iniziale).

Bnp Paribas e Mediobanca hanno agito come global coordinator, mentre Banca Akros, Banca Imi, Bbva, Bnp Paribas, BofA Securities, Credit Agricole CIB, Hsbc, Mediobanca, Smbc Nikko e Unicredit hanno svolto il ruolo di joint bookrunners.