Covid e imprese: la mappa dei settori più e meno a rischio

Un studio della società di consulenza Simon-Kucher & Partners divide le imprese globali in 4 categorie: minacciate, sovraccariche, sopraffatte e prospere – Ecco dove si collocano i vari settori e cosa bisognerebbe fare

A causa della pandemia di coronavirus, il 58% dell’economia mondiale è in pericolo: l’equivalente di 50mila miliardi di dollari. Al riparo – anzi, addirittura “fiorente” – può considerarsi soltanto l’11% delle attività globali, pari a 9mila dollari. La stima è contenuta in uno studio di Simon-Kucher & Partners, società di consulenza in strategia e marketing.

Dall’analisi emerge che viaggi, trasporti, ospitalità e automotive sono i settori più colpiti dalle conseguenze del Covid-19. Al contrario, software, telecomunicazioni e farmaceutica risultano i comparti più al sicuro.

I due estremi – le imprese “minacciate” e quelle “prospere” – non esauriscono però il quadro dell’economia globale. Gli analisti individuano infatti anche due stadi intermedi:

  • subito prima del 58% di imprese “minacciate” si colloca un 17% di aziende “sovraccariche”, per un valore globale di 14mila miliardi di dollari (si tratta tipicamente dei settori chimico, metallurgico, delle utilities e dei produttori di energia, gas e petrolio);
  • a loro volta, queste sono precedute da un altro 14% di società “sopraffatte”, che valgono circa 12mila miliardi e stanno registrando “un netto calo o forti cambiamenti nella domanda dei consumatori” (è il caso di banche, assicurazioni e servizi finanziari in generale).

Lo studio – che valuta l’evoluzione della domanda dallo scoppio della pandemia attraverso l’andamento di vendite e consegne – riassume il posizionamento dei vari settori economici nel seguente grafico:

Fonte: Simon Kucher & Partners

Per quanto riguarda le imprese minacciate, “alcune potrebbero sopravvivere qualche mese in questo stato di sospensione, ma non è certo che possano durare un anno o due – avvertono Enrico Trevisan e Francesco Fiorese, partner di Simon-Kucher a Milano – Devono reinventare la loro intera attività. Hanno bisogno di organizzare squadre per ridisegnare il percorso del cliente e trovare nuovi modelli di fatturato e proposte di valore che funzionino in un mondo che convive con il coronavirus. Allo stesso tempo, devono eliminare i modelli di business che non hanno un futuro certo per i prossimi due anni e determinare quali asset hanno un valore potenziale in un aree diverse”.

