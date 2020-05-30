Condividi

Covid-19, ResMed lancia i ventilatori monitorati da remoto

L’americana RedMed ha lanciato in tutta Europa un software attraverso il quale i medici possono seguire da remoto pazienti con problemi respiratori, che siano derivanti da Covid oppure no

Un importante contributo nella lotta all’emergenza Covid-19 sta arrivando dall’azienda americana ResMed, specializzata nella salute digitale, un ambito destinato ad una enorme crescita, visto che può offrire la possibilità di curare pienamente i pazienti ma allo stesso tempo di evitare il contatto con il personale sanitario e le lunghe degenze in ospedale, e dunque liberando posti letto ed evitando a tutti situazioni di potenziale pericolo. Questo viene reso possibile, tra le altre cose, dal software AirView, lanciato da RedMed in tutta Europa per consentire ai medici a monitorare in remoto lo stato di salute dei pazienti con problemi respiratori, affetti da Covid-19 e non.

La piattaforma digitale viene collegata ai ventilatori dei modelli Stellar e Astral (sempre forniti da ResMed), dando la possibilità ai medici, in maniera veloce e sicura attraverso il loro computer o anche lo smartphone, di accedere da remoto ai dati sulla frequenza respiratoria e sulla saturazione di ossigeno nel sangue, due indicatori fondamentali che devono essere tenuti sotto controllo per segnalare eventuali variazioni delle condizioni respiratorie del paziente. “Per proteggere pazienti e staff medico e per incrementare la capacità del sistema sanitario, innovazioni come la teleassistenza e il telemonitoraggio stanno diventando servizi essenziali”, sostiene il comunicato stampa di ResMed.

“Come effetto dell’odierna crisi, abbiamo accelerato di diversi mesi lo sviluppo e il lancio di queste nuove funzionalità – ha commentato Odile Bigaignon, vice presidente Europeo di ResMed per il marketing della ventilazione -. Attraverso il monitoraggio remoto, vogliamo aiutare medici e personale sanitario a mantenere alti gli standard di cura per quei pazienti che non possiamo raggiungere fisicamente durante questa crisi, e inoltre vogliamo aggiungere un ulteriore livello di sicurezza per gli operatori e i pazienti aiutandoli a mantenere il distanziamento sociale”.

Il rilascio del software AirView permette inoltre l’accesso a dati respiratori dettagliati anche per le bilevel Lumis: con queste ultime, il medico ha pure la possibilità di modificare alcuni parametri in remoto.

