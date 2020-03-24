Condividi

Covid-19, più risorse alle imprese: 4 richieste Assonime

| di | 0

Lettra del presidente di Assonime, Cipolletta, a Conte e a Gualtieri per caldeggiare un maggior sostegno del Governo alle imprese atto ad aveitare una catena di fallimenti di fronte alla drammaticità della crisi

Covid-19, più risorse alle imprese: 4 richieste Assonime

Per evitare una catena di fallimenti delle imprese, travolte dalla crisi provocata dal Coronavirus, il Governo deve fare di più, come fanno Francia e Germania. E’ quanto sostiene l’Assonime (l’associazione delle società italiane per azioni) in una lettera inviata dal presidente Innocenzo Cipolletta al premier Giuseppe Conte e al ministro dell’Economia Roberto Gualtieri.

Pur riconoscendo che il decreto 18/2020 emanato nei giorni scorsi dal Governo a sostegno delle imprese, “va nella giusta direzione”, l’Assonime ritiene che l’intervento sia “inadeguato, nella dimensione e nelle modalità applicative, a far fronte alla drammatica crisi di liquidità che stanno affrontando le imprese italiane”.

Quattro le richieste che Assonime avanza al Governo:

1) un sostanziale incremento degli stanziamenti complessivi a copertura delle misure a sostegno delle imprese tramite il settore bancario; 2) l’estensione dei beneficiari al complesso delle imprese, pur nell’ambito di una differenziazione degli strumenti e delle misure; 3) l’innalzamento del tetto massimo di copertura delle garanzie al 90% su tutto lo stock dei crediti in essere; 4) l’applicazione sistematica del principio “a prima richiesta” a tutte le garanzie assunte dallo Stato italiano.

Cipolletta conclude la sua lettera sollecitando infine la massima semplificazione delle procedure per accedere alla garanzia dello Stato in modo che l’intervento straordinario di sostegno alle imprese arrivi davvero a destinazione.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta