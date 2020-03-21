Condividi

Covid-19 e sport: come allenarsi in casa ai tempi del virus

L’obbligo di restare in casa non signitfica rinunciare all’esercizio fisico che si può praticare anche tra le mura domestiche – FIRST Tutorial spiega come

Stop a passeggiate e corse al parco almeno fino a quando la situazione dei contagi da coronavirus non migliorerà? Nessun problema. Certo, è un peccato non godersi le belle giornate primaverili, ma l’emergenza lo impone senza se e senza ma. In compenso, ci si può continuare a tenere in forma anche allenandosi a casa, seguendo ad esempio i consigli di FIRST Tutorial, il sito verticale di FIRSTonline interamente dedicato al fai-da-te e alle istruzioni per l’uso.

Si tratta di una sequenza di esercizi ben calibrata, pensata per essere modulata a seconda del nostro grado di allenamento e dell’impegno (nonché del tempo a disposizione) che vogliamo metterci. Quelli che vi proponiamo sono i corsi di ginnastica funzionale e posturale del team della “Rosal Sport and Wellness” di Roma.

“Se siete dei novizi della ginnastica – spiega Federico Rendina – che avete avuto la forza di volontà per iniziare proprio ora, fronteggiando anche così i tempi di crisi, tenete conto che uno dei criteri fondamentali per ottenere il massimo risultato dal nostro impegno è quello di fare ginnastica con continuità. Magari poco, magari un singolo esercizio le prime volte. Ma cercate di ripetere l’esperienza sin dall’inizio tutti i giorni, o almeno tre volte alla settimana, possibilmente negli stessi orari”.

