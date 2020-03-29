Coronavirus, la Juve taglia gli stipendi di 4 mesi alla squadra

In pieno accordo con tutti i giocatori della squadra la Juventus è la prima società di calcio a tagliare gli stipendi per l’emergenza sanitaria che ha fermato il campionato – 90 milioni di risparmi – Pieno consenso di Cristiano Ronaldo e di tutti i giocatori

La Juventus taglia gli stipendi. I bianconeri sono i primi in Italia ad aver annunciato un provvedimento di questo tipo, ovviamente dopo una trattativa con tutti i suoi tesserati della Prima Squadra, allenatore compreso. “Juventus Football Club S.p.A. comunica, in ragione dell’emergenza sanitaria globale attualmente in corso che sta impedendo lo svolgimento dell’attività sportiva, di aver raggiunto un’intesa con i calciatori e l’allenatore della Prima Squadra in merito ai loro compensi per la restante parte della corrente stagione sportiva – si legge sul sito ufficiale del club. – L’intesa prevede la riduzione dei compensi per un importo pari alle mensilità di marzo, aprile, maggio e giugno 2020″.

“Nelle prossime settimane saranno perfezionati gli accordi individuali con i tesserati, come richiesto dalle normative vigenti. Gli effetti economici e finanziari derivanti dall’intesa raggiunta sono positivi per circa euro 90 milioni sull’esercizio 2019/2020. Qualora le competizioni sportive della stagione in corso riprendessero, la Società e i tesserati negozieranno in buona fede eventuali integrazioni dei compensi sulla base della ripresa e dell’effettiva conclusione delle stesse. Juventus desidera ringraziare i calciatori e l’allenatore per il senso di responsabilità dimostrato in un frangente difficile per tutti”. La Signora, ancora una volta, si dimostra più veloce degli altri e adotta un provvedimento che, evidentemente, farà da apripista un po’ per tutta la Serie A.

Il risparmio di 90 milioni infatti, pur rapportato al club con gli stipendi più alti, è esattamente ciò che serve per mantenere vivo un movimento in grande difficoltà, provato non solo dallo stop ma, soprattutto, dall’incertezza sul futuro. Non a caso nel comunicato della Juventus si fa riferimento anche ai mesi di maggio e giugno, un indizio neanche poi tanto nascosto sull’impossibilità di ripartire, quantomeno a breve. Nei prossimi giorni, c’è da scommettere, saranno in tanti ad accodarsi ai bianconeri, anche perché i calciatori, evidentemente, hanno deciso di dare una mano. Alle parole dei giorni scorsi (Chiellini su tutti, ma anche Cristiano Ronaldo, Buffon, Bonucci, Douglas Costa) sono seguiti i fatti e ora l’intera Serie A proverà ad accodarsi. Perché ora come ora il calcio deve anzitutto dare prima di pensare a ricevere, e questa volta, seppur con un pizzico di ritardo, sembra davvero averlo capito.