Condividi

Coronavirus, Generali amplia protezione per le famiglie

| di | 0

Il Leone ha lanciato l’aggiornamento della soluzione Immagina Benessere, prevedendo coperture per gli interventi ospedalieri legati al Covid-19 e la perdita del lavoro.

Coronavirus, Generali amplia protezione per le famiglie

Generali Italia scende in campo contro il coronavirus arricchendo ulteriormente la propria offerta. Dopo aver attivato un grande piano per i dipendenti propri e delle imprese legate alla compagnia assicurativa triestina (il piano si chiama GeneraSalute), ora è il momento delle famiglie, attraverso l’arricchimento della soluzione Immagina Benessere, che fa parte della linea “Immagina”. Dato il nuovo contesto sociale e le nuove esigenze, soprattutto in materia di protezione della salute (e dell’impiego, per chi è in difficoltà a causa dei provvedimenti restrittivi), Generali ha pensato a queste ulteriori tutele:

  • nuove garanzie per grandi interventi, malattie oncologiche e indennità aggiuntiva speciale per lesioni;
  • indennità per perdita dell’impiego che tutela l’assicurato in caso di perdita del lavoro con un indennizzo mensile per 12 mesi;
  • estensione del programma di prevenzione sanitaria con la prevenzione dentaria.
  • ampliamento della portata della garanzia di rimborso delle spese sostenute prima e dopo il ricovero o l’intervento chirurgico;
  • estensione della garanzia di indennizzo forfettario per intervento chirurgico al ricovero in terapia intensiva a seguito di diagnosi di positività al Covid-19.

La soluzione Immagina Benessere, alla quale aderiscono 100mila clienti, copre già di suo alcuni interventi di prevenzione e assistenza, come i servizi di virtual check up, job coaching, e l’invio di baby sitter e collaboratrice domestica a domicilio.

“Oggi – ha commentato Marco Sesana, Country Manager & CEO Generali Italia e Global Business Lines – lanciamo l’aggiornamento di Immagina Benessere, con i nuovi servizi per rispondere al meglio alle nuove esigenze di sicurezza e protezione delle persone. Essere Partner di Vita è proprio questo: analizzare il contesto in tempo reale, ascoltare i Clienti, recepire le nuove esigenze e fornire soluzioni concrete ed immediate. Questo oggi ha anche un nuovo significato: agire perché Insieme Generiamo Fiducia”.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta