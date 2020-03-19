Condividi

Covid-19, da Generali polizze per i dipendenti

Per i ricoveri prolungati l’indennità è di 100 euro al giorno, mentre per la convalescenza post terapia intensiva il contributo è di 3.000 euro.

Generali Italia ha attivato un grande piano di coperture sanitarie specifiche per Covid – 19 a tutela dei dipendenti delle imprese italiane, compresi i suoi e anche tutto il personale delle sue reti distributive sul territorio nazionale. L’offerta si chiama GeneraSalute e, ad integrazione di quanto previsto dagli Istituti di Previdenza Sociale, supporta le imprese e i loro dipendenti nella gestione dell’emergenza da contagio con due principali strumenti: l’indennità sia da ricovero, sia da convalescenza; i servizi di assistenza alla persona per sostenerla nel recupero della salute e nella gestione familiare (dal medico a casa alla consegna della spesa a domicilio).

Per quanto riguarda i ricoveri da coronavirus, se prolungati l’indennità è da 100 euro al giorno, mentre per la convalescenza a seguito di un ricovero in terapia intensiva il contributo è di 3.000 euro. Il pacchetto di servizi alla persona sono i seguenti:

  • invio del medico a casa
  • trasporto in autoambulanza
  • rientro dall’istituto di cura specialistica
  • invio di collaboratrice familiare, baby sitter a domicilio
  • consegna della spesa a casa

Le nuove coperture fanno parte del più ampio piano di iniziative collegate con lo slogan #InsiemeGeneriamoFiduci. “Alla luce della situazione relativa alla diffusione del Covid-19 – ha spiegato Marco Sesana, Country Manager & CEO Generali Italia e Global Business Lines – abbiamo predisposto delle nuove soluzioni assicurative capaci di sostenere le imprese italiane e i loro dipendenti. Molte imprese hanno aderito a questo programma e già oltre 500 mila dipendenti possono godere di queste coperture. Noi come Generali abbiamo deciso di estenderle a tutto il personale delle nostre Reti distributive. Mettere in atto le nostre competenze e fornire soluzioni concrete ed immediate è per noi essere Partner di vita: oggi questo vuol dire agire perché Insieme Generiamo Fiducia”.

