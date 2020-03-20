Coronavirus, Galli: “Durerà altri 3 mesi, se va bene”

Secondo il primario del reparto di Malattie infettive dell’ospedale Sacco di Milano, l’emergenza coronavirus “non è e non sarà una cosa breve: durerà almeno altri tre mesi”

In Italia l’emergenza coronavirus durerà come minimo altri tre mesi. Lo sostiene Massimo Galli, primario del reparto di Malattie infettive dell’ospedale Sacco di Milano. “La mia speranza – ha detto il Professore in un’intervista alla televisione della Cei, Tv2000 – è che di questo virus ci si possa liberare in non più di 3 mesi dal momento dell’applicazione di determinate regole. E ho già dato un termine agghiacciante. Non è e non sarà una cosa breve, se finirà in tempi brevi sarò il primo a fare una festa”.

Tre mesi è lo stesso tempo che ha impiegato la città cinese di Wuhan – dove è esploso il primo focolaio al mondo di Covid19 – per domare l’epidemia, al punto da registrare zero nuovi contagiati giovedì 19 marzo. Tuttavia, la Cina ha messo in atto misure ancora più severe – e le ha rispettate con maggiore disciplina – rispetto a quanto sta accedendo in Italia. Non a caso, il nostro Paese ha già superato il gigante asiatico per numero di decessi e il governo Conte sta studiando una nuova stretta delle limitazioni anti-coronavirus.

Peraltro, Galli fa notare che l’Italia non sta contando “tutte le persone infettate”, ma solo quelle “che hanno sintomi importanti”. E questo, “dal punto di vista epidemiologico, non ci mette nella condizione di avere assoluta fiducia sulla valutazione dei dati osservati per definire quando ci sarà il picco”.

Sul vaccino anti-coronavirus, Galli ricorda che “ci sono almeno 18 programmi aperti”, ma sottolinea anche che “ad essere fortunati arriverà dopo l’estate, non prima”.

Quanto ai farmaci che vengono utilizzati contro il coronavirus, “andiamo per tentativi – continua il primario – L’utilizzo della clorochina, farmaco antimalarico, è un po’ quello che facciamo sempre in mancanza di altro nell’ipotesi abbastanza vaga che possa funzionare. Sul farmaco Remdesivir abbiamo iniziato la sperimentazione per saperne veramente di più e ne abbiamo usato parecchio come farmaco concesso fuori da studi per uso compassionevole”.