Coronavirus: in Italia più morti che in Cina, a Wuhan zero contagi

Triste sorpasso nella contabilità dell’epidemia – In Italia i decessi sono arrivati ieri a 3.405, cioè 174 in più che in Cina, mentre Wuhan ha vissuto il primo giorno senza nuovi contagiati

L’Italia supera la Cina e diventa il Paese con il maggior numero di decessi al mondo causati dal coronavirus Covid19. Secondo i dati della Protezione Civile, giovedì la contabilità delle vittime italiane è salita a 3.405, con un aumento giornaliero di 427. Nel Paese asiatico, invece, dall’inizio dell’epidemia a oggi si contano 3.245 morti. Alcuni mettono in discussione la verosimiglianza dei dati forniti da Pechino (secondo le autorità cinesi, nelle ultime 24 ore a Wuhan non si è registrato nemmeno un nuovo contagio), altri sottolineano che in Italia l’età media della popolazione è sensibilmente più alta che in Cina. Sta di fatto che, al momento, il tasso di mortalità del coronavirus nel nostro Paese è preoccupante.

In Italia, infatti, il numero complessivo dei contagiati, comprese le vittime e i guariti, ha raggiunto quota 41.035. I guariti sono 4.440, con un incremento di 415 fra mercoledì e giovedì. Se si escludono guariti e deceduti, giovedì sera nel nostro Paese si registravano 33.190 contagiati, cioè 4.480 in più rispetto a mercoledì.

Per quanto riguarda solo la Lombardia, ora “i positivi al coronavirus sono 19.884, 2.171 in più del giorno prima, un dato significativamente più alto – ha detto l’assessore al Welfare della Regione, Giulio Gallera – I ricoverati sono 7.387, con una crescita molto più bassa, solo 182 in più. I ricoverati in terapia intensiva sono 1.006, 82 in più e i decessi 2.168, 209 in più”. Solo a Milano, i contagi sono saliti di 635 in un solo giorno.

Per quanto riguarda la situazione del sistema sanitario, Gallera ha spiegato che “in cui in molti presidi non c’è quasi più un letto disponibile, non c’è più un luogo dove ricoverare qualcuno che arriva al pronto soccorso in attesa di trovare un letto in Lombardia. Sono passate quasi due settimane e pensavamo che fosse sufficiente, invece il traguardo è qualche chilometro più in là. Dobbiamo stringere i denti, ma ce la faremo. È necessario che tutti abbiano un atteggiamento responsabile, vediamo i risultati di domenica”.