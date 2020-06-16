Condividi

Contatori gas, Sit entra nel mercato Uk

| di | 0

La società veneta, che produce e commercializza contatori smart, ha ottenuto la certificazione CPA per la cyber security.

Contatori gas, Sit entra nel mercato Uk

Il gruppo SIT, specializzato tra le varie cose nella realizzazione di contatori gas intelligenti di ultima generazione, sbarca nel mercato del Regno Unito, attraverso la controllata MeteRSit, la società che progetta e commercializza gli apparecchi. Ha ottenuto, per il contatore gas residenziale Domusnext 2.0 MMU6, la certificazione Commercial Product Assurance (CPA) da parte dell’agenzia britannica di cyber security NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre).

Il prodotto certificato CPA garantisce dunque l’integrità dei dati e la sicurezza della comunicazione contro il rischio frodi e attacchi cyber. La certificazione, spiega una nota di SIT, non solo valida il prodotto ma anche l’integrità dei processi aziendali in tutte le fasi del ciclo di vita, dalla progettazione e produzione, all’operatività in campo e allo smaltimento a fine vita.

Con la certificazione CPA MeteRSit completa l’iter certificativo per il mercato Uk, avendo già ottenuto nelle settimane passate l’approvazione MID (Measuring Instruments Directive), rilasciata dall’organismo notificato Nederland Meetinstituut (NMi), che assicura la accuratezza nella misura del gas, e la certificazione ZigBee, rilasciata dalla ZigBee Alliance, che verifica la conformità del protocollo di comunicazione allo standard Smart Energy Profile 1.4.

“La certificazione CPA – ha commentato Federico de’ Stefani, Presidente e Amministratore Delegato di SIT S.p.A – è un prerequisito per entrare nel mercato Uk, uno dei principali in Europa con oltre 23 milioni di punti di riconsegna e installazioni annue pari a circa 1,9 milioni di contatori gas residenziali nel 2019. Nelle prossime settimane i nostri clienti inizieranno a testare sul campo i nostri prodotti in Gran Bretagna. Questo percorso di certificazione, tra i più complessi e completi a livello globale, riconosce l’eccellenza del nostro lavoro e la sicurezza dei prodotti SIT. Un grande ringraziamento va a tutti i professionisti del team di MeteRSit per questo straordinario risultato, che ha centrato l’obiettivo nei tempi previsti e comunicati al mercato. Entriamo nel mercato britannico degli smart gas meter pronti a costruire, anche in questo caso, una storia di crescita e di successo”.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta