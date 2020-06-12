Condividi

Connettività, Italia al 17esimo posto in Europa

Secondo l’indice Desi della Commissione europea l’Italia, malgrado gli sforzi compiuti negli ultimi anni, resta ancora indietro nella connettività – Intanto Open Fiber porta la fibra ultraveloce alle falde dell’Etna

Malgrado gli sforzi compiuti negli ultimi anni nella diffusione della fibra ultraveloce, l’Italia è ancora al 17esimo posto in Europa per connettività. E’ quanto emerge dall’Indice Desi 2020, lo strumento attraverso il quale la Commissione europa misura il progresso digitale degli Stati membri dal 2014.

Questo risultato sarà uno stimolo in più per Infratel e Open Fiber per accelerare nella realizzazione del piano per la fibra ultraveloce e magari per Tim e Open Fiber a ricercare nuove forme di collaborazione.

E’ di ieri la notizia che Opne Fiber, controllata da Cdp ed Enel, ha portato la fibra ultra veloce a Tremestieri Etneo, comune siciliano, in provincia di Catania, compreso nelle aree bianche e sito alle falde del vulcano. 

Completato il collaudo dell’infrastruttura che consente già da oggi a cittadini e imprese di navigare su internet sfruttando le potenzialità della banda ultra larga. I lavori sono stati condotti da Open Fiber utilizzando fondi regionali e statali. Le attività sono state coordinate da Infratel, società “in house” del Ministero dello Sviluppo Economico, con la supervisione della Regione Siciliana. Complessivamente sono state cablate 2739 unità immobiliari, abitazioni e attività commerciali, che potranno navigare sul web alla velocità di 1 Gigabit al secondo. Oltre a case private e insediamenti produttivi, la fibra ottica è stata posata all’interno di 8 edifici pubblici: la scuola dell’infanzia “Settebello Sud” di via Monti Iblei, le scuole primarie “Settebello Nord” e “Settebello Sud” di largo Pitagora, la scuola secondaria di primo grado “Raffaello Sanzio” di via San Gaspare Bertoni, la delegazione comunale sempre in via San Gaspare Bertoni, il Campus “Don Bosco” di largo Pitagora-via Mediterraneo, il Comando della polizia provincia e l’Unità locale provinciale di via Nuovaluce.Ad oggi in Sicilia il Piano BUL (Banda Ultra Larga) vede cantieri aperti in 197 comuni, 93 dei quali già terminati e con la rete già attiva e disponibile all’utenza in 48 centri.

