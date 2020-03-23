Condividi

Cdp: tutte gli interventi anti-crisi per le imprese

Nuovi prestiti in collaborazione con il sistema bancario, ma anche un pacchetto di moratorie e dilazioni di pagamento, finanziamenti per l’internazionalizzazione e un nuovo strumento di garanzia a supporto delle imprese

In tempi di crisi da coronavirus, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Cdp) ha messo in campo una serie di iniziative volte a sostenere l’economia italiana.

La misura principale a favore delle imprese è un plafond da 7 miliardi di euro per nuove linee di credito. L’iniziativa, realizzata in partnership con il sistema bancario, punta ad aumentare la liquidità di cassa delle aziende, favorendo gli investimenti, le attività di export e internazionalizzazione.

Inoltre, le imprese potranno beneficiare anche di un pacchetto di moratorie e dilazioni di pagamento. Anche questo provvedimento, come il precedente, nasce dalla collaborazione fra Cassa Depositi e Prestiti e l’intero sistema italiano del credito.

Non è finita. Cdp sta creando anche un nuovo strumento di garanzia a supporto delle imprese. La misura, che è stata concepita per fornire ulteriore liquidità alle medie e grandi imprese italiane, “sarà operativa nel giro di poche settimane e, grazie alla contro-garanzia statale, potrà garantire nuovi finanziamenti fino a 10 miliardi di euro”, assicura il gruppo in una nota.

Ci sono poi i finanziamenti agevolati per l’internazionalizzazione (regolati dalla Legge n. 394). Su questo fronte, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti sta rafforzando il Fondo rotativo (Legge n. 394/81), che ad oggi supporta le imprese attraverso finanziamenti agevolati per l’internazionalizzazione, con la costituzione di una sezione separata dello stesso Fondo, che permetterà co-finanziamenti a fondo perduto fino al 50% dei finanziamenti concessi. I criteri di selezione e le modalità di erogazione dei nuovi prestiti saranno stabiliti nelle prossime settimane dal Comitato agevolazioni.

Nel frattempo, sul versante interno, il Gruppo Cdp assicura la piena operatività dei propri servizi in smartworking.

Per ogni eventuale chiarimento o informazione sulle misure messe in campo da Cassa Depositi e Prestiti per far fronte all’emergenza coronavirus è possibile telefonare al numero 06.6736002, mentre per ogni altra informazione è sempre attivo il numero verde 800.020.030.

