Cdp e Unicredit: 48,6 milioni per il San Gerardo di Monza

Il finanziamento congiunto servirà a supportare l’ampliamento e la riorganizzazione funzionale dell’ospedale, in prima linea nell’emergenza Covid-19

Cdp e UniCredit finanziano con 48,6 milioni di euro l’ampliamento e potenziamento della struttura ospedaliera del San Gerardo di Monza. 

Il finanziamento, annuncia una nota congiunta dei due gruppi, “è stato perfezionato a favore della società Synchron Nuovo San Gerardo S.p.A., società di progetto gestita da Rekeep S.p.A., concessionaria fino al 2044 della gestione del presidio ospedaliero, attraverso un’operazione di Project Financing con Infrastrutture Lombarde e la ASST di Monza“.

Il prestito, assicurato con quote paritetiche da i due istituti, serve a sostenere un ‘investimento complessivo di 167,5 milioni e si avvale anche dei contributi pubblici e dell’equità degli sponsor.

I lavori da finanziare riguardano “la realizzazione di nuovi volumi e la riorganizzazione funzionale delle attività dell’ospedale San Gerardo di Monza, quarto ospedale pubblico per dimensioni della Regione Lombardia. Completate tali attività, il presidio ospedaliero avrà un totale di 775 posti letto, di cui 684 posti letto per l’ASST Monza e altri 71 per la Fondazione MBBM”. 

“L’operazione – spiega Tommaso Sabato, Responsabile della Divisione CDP Infrastrutture e Pubblica Amministrazione – costituisce un’opportunità per rafforzare il nostro ruolo di finanziatore diretto delle infrastrutture sociali, contribuendo al miglioramento degli standard qualitativi e quantitativi dei servizi sanitari offerti ai cittadini. In questa fase CDP ha aumentato il suo impegno a supporto dello sviluppo delle infrastrutture strategiche, come quelle ospedaliere, fornendo assistenza sia tecnica che finanziaria per accelerare la realizzazione di investimenti particolarmente importanti per superare le difficoltà del Paese”.

“L’importanza cruciale degli investimenti nel sistema sanitario – ha aggiunto Andrea Casini, co-CEO Commercial Banking Italy di UniCredit – è stata resa drammaticamente evidente dalla recente pandemia. Siamo quindi particolarmente lieti di avere strutturato questa importante operazione di finanziamento, che contribuisce a potenziare le strutture e innalzare gli standard dei servizi sanitari del San Gerardo, presidio di eccellenza nell’area brianzola in prima linea anche nella emergenza legata a Covid 19”.

