Condividi

Cdp, debiti Pa: dal 15 giugno domande per anticipo pagamenti

| di | 0

Da lunedì Enti Locali, Regioni e Province Autonome potranno richiedere a Cd l’anticipazione di liquidità straordinaria necessaria per ripagare i debiti a imprese fornitrici e altri creditori – Ecco come fare

Cdp, debiti Pa: dal 15 giugno domande per anticipo pagamenti

Da lunedì 15 giugno e fino a martedì 7 luglio, Enti Locali, Regioni e Province Autonome potranno inviare a Cassa Depositi e prestiti la domanda relativa all’anticipazione di liquidità straordinaria che consentirà di ripagare i debiti commerciali e sanitari contratti e scaduti al 31 dicembre 2019.

L’iniziativa è prevista dal Decreto Rilancio per sostenere la Pubblica Amministrazione e la ripartenza dei territori che stanno affrontando l’impatto dell’emergenza coronavirus. Grazie ai 12 miliardi di euro messi a disposizione dal Mes, le imprese fornitrici e gli altri creditori della Pa potranno ricevere i pagamenti che attendono da tempo. Di questi 12 miliardi infatti, 8 saranno destinati a ripagare i debiti commerciali, 5 per i debiti del Servizio Sanitario. 

Entro il 24 luglio, Cdp farà sapere agli enti beneficiari se avranno accesso alle anticipazioni. Ricordiamo che è stato stabilito un tasso fisso all’1,226% e che le anticipazioni potranno essere rimborsate entro un massimo di 30 anni. 

Come fare domanda? Gli enti chiamati a ripagare i debiti commerciali dovranno accedere all’ Area riservata Enti Locali e P.A presente sul sito CDP e compilare la richiesta online sul portale “AdL MEF 2020”. Per i debiti sanitari occorrerà invece scaricare il modulo dal sito Cdp e inoltrare la richiesta tramite Pec.

“CDP – informa la società guidata da Fabrizio Palermo in una nota – accrediterà ai singoli enti l’Anticipazione di Liquidità relativa ai debiti commerciali in un’unica soluzione entro 7 giorni lavorativi dal perfezionamento del contratto (per i debiti sanitari, entro 7 giorni lavorativi dalla richiesta di erogazione)”.

Una volta ricevute le risorse le singole Amministrazioni saranno obbligate a pagare quanto dovuto alle imprese fornitrici e agli altri creditori:  

  • entro 30 giorni dal ricevimento delle somme per i debiti commerciali,
  • entro 60 giorni per i debiti degli enti del Servizio Sanitario Nazionale.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta