Debiti, Cdp anticipa soldi alle Pa per pagare 12 miliardi ai fornitori

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti anticiperà il pagamento di 12 miliardi di debiti commerciali vantati da fornitori privati verso le pubbliche amministrazioni

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti ha sottoscritto una convenzione con il Ministero dell’Economia che consentirà alla società guidata da Fabrizio Palermo di anticipare il pagamento di debiti certi, liquidi ed esigibili degli Enti locali, delle Regioni e delle Province Autonome, maturati alla data del 31 dicembre 2019, relativi a somministrazioni, forniture, appalti e a obbligazioni per prestazioni professionali. La misura è prevista dall’articolo 115 del Decreto Rilancio. 

L’accordo apre la strada al pagamento di 12 miliardi di debiti commerciali vantati dai fornitori privati verso le pubbliche amministrazioni. Gli enti debitori avranno dunque la possibilità di pagare le fatture inevase richiedendo a Cdp di anticipare la liquidità necessaria. Le anticipazioni avranno una durata massima di 30 anni e un tasso fisso pari all’1,226%.

Stabilito anche il calendario. Le richieste di anticipazione,dovranno pervenire a Cdp tra il 15 e il 7 luglio 2020. La società comunicherà all’ente beneficiario la concessione dell’anticipazione entro il 24 luglio 2020.

“La misura – spiegano Mef e Cdp in una nota congiunta – si affianca alle ulteriori iniziative governative varate per rispondere alle esigenze dei territori, nell’attuale contesto di crisi sanitaria”. 

Dei 12 miliardi di euro di debiti che potranno essere saldati, 8 saranno destinati al pagamento di debiti commerciali degli Enti locali, delle Regioni e delle Province Autonome e i restanti 4 miliardi serviranno per i debiti degli enti del servizio sanitario nazionale.

