Cdp-Comune di Torino: intesa per la nuova metropolitana

Cdp fornirà consulenza tecnico-amministrativa per sviluppare il progetto della nuova linea 2 . Un’opera strategica del valore di 4 miliardi

Cdp collaborerà con il Comune di Torino per la realizzazione della nuova metropolitana. Le due realtà hanno firmato un protocollo d’intesa che prevede una collaborazione volta a sviluppare il progetto della nuova linea 2, per la quale il Comune ha già stimato un costo di circa 4 miliardi (1,5 per la tratta Politecnico-Rebaudengo). 

In questo contesto, in linea con quanto previsto dall’intesa firmata lo scorso 13 settembre sul Piano Città, Cdp fornirà una consulenza tecnico-amministrativa, utile a favorire una rapida realizzazione dell’opera. “In collaborazione con eventuali consulenti esterni, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti supporterà l’Amministrazione di Torino nelle varie fasi di sviluppo dell’intervento. In particolare, CDP assisterà il Comune nell’iter procedurale amministrativo, nelle fasi di programmazione e monitoraggio delle attività di gestione, nelle modalità di appalto, nella definizione dei documenti di gara, nel processo approvativo del progetto e nella strutturazione finanziaria dello stesso”, spiega la società in una nota.

“Per il futuro di Torino, la linea 2 di metropolitana è un’opera strategica, la cui realizzazione risulta fondamentale anche in chiave di ripresa dopo gli effetti negativi che, per l’economia del territorio, ha comportato l’emergenza sanitaria conseguente la pandemia da coronavirus”, ha dichiarato la Sindaca di Torino, Chiara Appendino.

“Con questo protocollo confermiamo gli impegni presi in occasione della firma del Piano Città lo scorso mese di settembre e sviluppiamo ulteriormente il modello di coesione con il territorio e la comunità. Cdp ha un legame forte con la città di Torino, che intendiamo consolidare ulteriormente, anche grazie alla prossima apertura della nuova sede territoriale, che diventerà un punto di riferimento per gli enti della PA, le imprese e gli altri stakeholder del territorio piemontese”, ha dichiarato l’amministratore delegato di Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Fabrizio Palermo.

