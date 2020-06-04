Condividi

Cdp-Bei, 1,5 miliardi di prestiti alle imprese: chi può richiederli

La Bei finanzierà la “Piattaforma delle imprese” usata da Cdp per finanziare Pmi e MidCap – I prestiti saranno a lunga scadenza e con tassi vantaggiosi – Ecco chi può accedere e per quali scopi potranno essere utilizzate le risorse

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti e la Banca Europea degli investimenti mettono a disposizione delle Pmi 1,5 miliardi di euro di prestiti a lunga scadenza e a tassi vantaggiosi , risorse utili per affrontare le conseguenze economiche dell’emergenza coronavirus.

Cdp e Bei hanno firmato oggi, 4 giugno, l’accordo che dà il via all’operazione alla quale farà seguito un’intesa tra Cdp e Abi che permetterà agli istituti di credito italiani di utilizzare in maniera veloce e tempestiva la liquidità messa a disposizione dalla Bei e veicolarla alle imprese.

Scendendo nei dettagli, secondo quanto previsto dall’accordo siglato a Roma, la Banca Europea degli Investimenti finanzierà con 1,5 miliardi di euro la “Piattaforma delle imprese”, uno strumento utilizzato da Cdp per finanziare Pmi e Midcap, attraverso la collaborazione con il settore bancario.

Potranno avere accesso ai prestiti le Pmi fino a 250 dipendenti, le Mid Cap con un massimo di 3mila addetti, le Reti d’imprese e le aggregazioni di imprenditori definiti dalla legge n. 33 del 2009 e le imprese in filiera.

“I progetti – spiega Cdp in una nota -potranno riguardare sia il cosiddetto “capitale circolante”, cioè le esigenze di liquidità determinate dalla pesante crisi in corso e legate all’attività tipica dell’impresa, sia gli investimenti pluriennali, volano della ripresa post-emergenza”.

Secondo le previsioni questi prestiti dovrebbero servire a finanziare circa 6mila aziende per un importo medio pari a 250mila euro per ogni progetto. I tempi di restituzione potranno arrivare anche a 10 anni.

“Dopo l’emergenza sanitaria, la necessità impellente di sostenere il mondo produttivo: per questo la BEI si è attivata immediatamente offrendo risorse finanziarie a condizioni vantaggiose alla CDP affinché vengano destinate alle imprese di medie e piccole dimensioni”, ha commentato il vicepresidente della Banca europea per gli investimenti Dario Scannapieco.

“Con l’aumento della dotazione di ‘Piattaforma Imprese’, in chiave anti-emergenza, si rafforza la già attiva e fruttuosa collaborazione con Bei anche in vista di ulteriori iniziative che potranno essere sviluppate nella cornice degli interventi europei in corso di definizione” ha dichiarato l’amministratore delegato di CDP, Fabrizio Palermo.

L’accordo con la Bei non è l’unica novità arrivata oggi da Cdp. L’assemblea degli azionisti della società ha nominato Carlo Cerami nuovo consigliere di amministrazione. Cerami sostituirà il dimissionario Valentino Grant.

