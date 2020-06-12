Condividi

Banda ultra larga: Orange corre sulla rete Open Fiber

In Italia Orange Business Services utilizzerà la rete a banda ultra-larga di Open Fiber, che permetterà alle aziende clienti della società francese di navigare ad alta velocità

Open Fiber ha siglato un accordo con Orange Business Services, società di servizi digitali controllata dal colosso francese delle telecomunicazioni Orange, primo nel mercato della fibra in Europa.

In base all’intesa, in Italia Orange Business Services si appoggerà alla rete a banda ultra-larga di Open Fiber, che permetterà alle aziende clienti della società francese di navigare ad alta velocità.

Grazie a questa alleanza, Orange potrà vendere nel nostro Paese (alle aziende, ma anche alla pubblica amministrazione e alle comunità cittadine) una serie di servizi digitali: dal cloud al data analytics, passando per le data management platform e l’Internet of Things (IoT).

“Questo nuovo accordo con Orange Business Services testimonia la scelta chiara e inevitabile delle due aziende di puntare sull’FTTH, tecnologia in cui sono entrambe sul podio europeo”, ha commentato l’amministratore delegato di Open Fiber, Elisabetta Ripa.

“Con l’aggiornamento del piano industriale – ha aggiunto – Open Fiber dedicherà particolare attenzione al mondo business, data la crescente domanda di connessione a banda ultra-larga da parte delle imprese. La partnership con Orange Business Services è un riconoscimento dell’efficace strategia commerciale che Open Fiber sta perseguendo e del suo ruolo sempre più rilevante nel panorama nazionale e internazionale”.

Francesca Puggioni, managing director per il Sud Europa della società francese, ha sottolineato invece che “l’offerta innovativa e altamente avanzata di Orange Business Services trova il suo partner ideale nel progetto di Open Fiber: cambiare lo scenario della connettività ad alta velocità in Italia è essenziale per lo sviluppo di servizi a valore aggiunto. Il nostro piano strategico Engage2025 è guidato dalla volontà di supportare le imprese nazionali e internazionali con un modello di co-innovazione, al fine di mettere a punto servizi digitali innovativi a beneficio del business, dei dipendenti e dell’intera comunità, in linea con la strategia di Responsabilità Sociale d’Impresa al cuore della nostra identità aziendale”.

