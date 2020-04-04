Banco Bpm, assemblea: Tononi e Castagna al vertice, ok al bilancio, rinvio cedola

L’assemblea del Banco BPM, riunita in condizioni d’emergenza stamattina a Milano, ha approvato il bilancio 2019 con un utile netto che sfiora il miliardo di euro, congelato il dividendo e confermato Tononi e Castagna al vertice.

Banco Bpm approva il bilancio del 2019 e conferma i vertici, con Massimo Tononi presidente e Giuseppe Castagna proposto per essere confermato come amministratore delegato. Così ha deciso l’assemblea ordinaria e straordinaria dei soci, tenutasi per ovvi motivi interamente via web (con la partecipazione dei circa 1.000 azionisti, rappresentanti quasi il 38% del capitale sociale, tramite ComputerShare). La banca aveva chiuso l’anno scorso con un utile netto di 942,5 milioni, ma come è toccato a tutti gli istituti ha dovuto sospendere la distribuzione del dividendo, per assecondare la richiesta in tal senso della Vigilanza.

Tuttavia l’Ad Castagna ha tenuto a precisare che “successivamente al 1 ottobre 2020, o a seguito di una eventuale nuova comunicazione di BCE e, in ogni caso, dopo aver accertato che siano venute meno le incertezze causate dall’emergenza da Covid-19, il cda valuterà se esistono le condizioni per procedere alla distribuzione” della riserva. Nel frattempo, sospendendo la distribuzione del dividendo, la banca lombardo-veneta si assicura un miglioramento patrimoniale: “L’ammontare dei dividendi relativi all’esercizio 2019 non sarà più dedotto dal capitale CET 1 a fini prudenziali, con un effetto positivo di circa 20 punti base sul ‘CET 1 ratio'”, ha detto Castagna.

Resta naturalmente aperto il capitolo delle aggregazioni, specie se andrà in porto l’Ops lanciata da Intesa Sanpaolo su Ubi e al riguardo Castagna si è tenuto aperto tutte le porte, che dovranno essere riesaminate dopo la fine dell’emergenza sanitaria e alla luce di un nuovo scenario economico che promette per i prossimi mesi e anni una profonda recessione dell’economia italiana ma nel quale un ruolo speciale dovranno giocare le banche particolarmente legate ai territori.

Intanto l’assemblea ha rinnovato il consiglio di amministrazione composto da Massimo Tononi (nominato presidente), Giuseppe Castagna (proposto per la riconferma alla carica di amministratore delegato), Mauro Paoloni (vice presidente), Marina Mantelli, Maurizio Comoli, Luigia Tauro, Carlo Frascarolo, Costanza Torricelli, Eugenio Rossetti, Giulio Pedrollo, Manuela Soffientini, Mario Anolli, Alberto Manenti, Nadine Faruque, Giovanna Zanotti. Nominati anche i componenti del collegio sindacale che sono i seguenti: Marcello Priori (presidente), Maurizio Lauri, Nadia Valenti, Maria Luisa Mosconi, Alfonso Sonato.