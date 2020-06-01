Condividi

Banca Ifis compra il 70,77% di Farbanca

Il prezzo dell’operazione di 32,5 milioni di euro – Nasce così il primo operatore nei servizi finanziari alle farmacie

Banca Ifis ha acquistato da Banca Popolare di Vicenza il 70,77% di Farbanca S.p.A. detenuto in LCA. Il restante 29,23% del capitale è in mano a 450 piccoli azionisti, prevalentemente farmacisti. Il prezzo dell’operazione di 32,5 milioni di euro, ma potrebbe essere ridotto a seguito dell’aggiustamento del prezzo previsto in contratto.

“Il closing è subordinato al rilascio delle necessarie autorizzazioni di legge da parte delle Autorità”, si legge in una nota. Insieme alla firma contratto è previsto il pagamento di una caparra confirmatoria pari al 15% del corrispettivo.

Con questa operazione, Banca Ifis raggiungerà oltre 4.700 farmacie clienti e una quota di mercato del 26%, grazie alla combinazione di Credifarma (quasi 2.800 farmacie clienti) e di Farbanca (circa 1.900 farmacie clienti). Nasce così il primo operatore nei servizi finanziari alle farmacie.

“La transazione ha una forte valenza strategica – commenta Luciano Colombini, amministratore delegato di Banca Ifis – perché ci consente di consolidare la posizione di mercato nei finanziamenti alle farmacie e di conseguire importanti sinergie con la controllata Credifarma, dando vita al polo specializzato leader del settore in Italia. L’operazione ha un solido razionale industriale. Proporremo al mondo delle farmacie una gamma completa di soluzioni personalizzate nel factoring, leasing, finanziamenti a breve, mutui e polizze assicurative anche attraverso il canale digitale”.

Farbanca ha chiuso il 2019 con un utile netto di 4,1 milioni di euro e crediti verso la clientela pari a circa 598 milioni di euro. Al 31 dicembre 2019 il patrimonio netto è di 65,5 milioni di euro, il Cet1 è pari al 16% e le attività ponderate per il rischio (RWA) sono di 409,9 milioni di euro. Al 31 dicembre 2019, Farbanca presenta una struttura operativa efficiente e snella con un cost/income pari al 43,5% e 36 dipendenti.

L’impatto stimato sul Cet1 è di circa 21 punti base.

