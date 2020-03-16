Condividi

Apple: maxi multa dall’Antitrust francese

La sanzione è la più alta di sempre: 1,1 miliardi di euro – L’autorità francese giudica Apple colpevole di aver creato dei cartelli nella rete dei distributori, danneggiando quelli indipendenti

Apple ha ricevuto una multa salatissima dall’Antitrust francese: ben un miliardo e cento milioni di euro. Il gigante di Cupertino è stato sanzionato per aver creato dei “cartelli all’interno della sua rete di distribuzione”, scrive l’Autorità francese per la concorrenza e il mercato.

Insieme ad Apple sono stati multati anche i grossisti Tech Data e Ingram Micro (rispettivamente per 76,1 e 62,9 milioni) per aver accettato i meccanismi di allocazione dei prodotti e dei clienti pilotati da Apple, invece di determinare liberamente la loro politica commerciale.

“Apple e i due grossisti si sono messi d’accordo per non competere gli uni con gli altri, sterilizzando di conseguenza il mercato all’ingrosso dei prodotti Apple”, si legge ancora nella nota dell’Antitrust

Inoltre, Apple è stata giudica colpevole di “abuso di dipendenza economica per aver imposto delle restrizioni illegali nei contratti proposti ai distributori indipendenti”. In termini di concorrenza, si tratta di una pratica “considerata estremamente grave”.

“Apple e i suoi due grossisti hanno concordato di non competere e impedire ai distributori di competere tra loro, sterilizzando così il mercato all’ingrosso dei prodotti Apple – ha spiegato Isabelle de Silva, presidente dell’Autorità francese – In secondo luogo, i cosiddetti distributori Premium non potevano realizzare promozioni o prezzi più bassi, il che ha portato ad un allineamento dei prezzi al dettaglio tra i distributori integrati Apple e i distributori Premium indipendenti. Infine, Apple ha abusato della dipendenza economica da questi distributori Premium sottoponendoli a condizioni commerciali sleali e sfavorevoli rispetto alla sua rete di distributori integrati”.

Apple avrebbe tenuto questi comportamenti illeciti sul commercio di tutti i suoi prodotti, fatta eccezione per gli iPhone, che sono spesso venduti dagli operatori di telefonia.

Ancora l’Antitrust francese spiega che quella comminata ad Apple “è la sanzione più pesante” che abbia mai inflitto con un singolo provvedimento.

Un portavoce di Apple ha detto alla Cnbc che l’azienda intende fare ricorso contro la sentenza, facendo riferimento a un precedente legale “su cui per 30 anni tutte le aziende le aziende francesi si sono basate”.

