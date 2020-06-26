ACCADDE OGGI – John Kennedy nel 1963: “Io sono berlinese”

Sono passati 57 anni da quando John Fitzgerald Kennedy, in visita a Berlino Ovest, pronunciò la storica frase “Ich bin ein Berliner”, una delle più iconiche della sua purtroppo breve ma indimenticabile presidenza

“Ich bin ein Berliner”: io sono berlinese. Questa frase fu pronunciata 57 anni fa da John Fitzgerald Kennedy: era il 26 giugno del 1963, e il presidente degli Stati Uniti si trovava in visita ufficiale a Berlino Ovest, di fatto un’enclave della Germania Occidentale in mezzo al territorio controllato dai sovietici. Questa sequenza di quattro parole si trasformò ben presto in una delle affermazioni più celebri e iconiche di JFK, che appena cinque mesi più tardi sarebbe stato assassinato con un colpo di fucile alla testa sulle strade di Dallas, in Texas.

Quando Kennedy arrivò in terra tedesca, il muro di Berlino esisteva da poco: lo avevano fatto costruire a sorpresa le autorità della Germania Est meno di due anni prima per interrompere gli spostamenti verso il blocco occidente (anche se la ragione ufficiale era impedire l’ingresso di spie e agenti da Ovest). All’epoca, gli Usa erano stati accusati di non aver risposto con sufficiente forza all’innalzamento della barriera, per cui il 25 luglio del 1961 JFK fu costretto a chiarire che gli Stati Uniti avrebbero sempre difeso Berlino Ovest, ma anche che non era possibile sfidare la presenza sovietica in Germania.

La visita e il discorso del 1963 puntavano proprio a ribadire l’impegno americano nei confronti di Berlino Ovest, dove buona parte della popolazione viveva nel timore di un’imminente invasione. Le parole del Presidente americano suonarono come un atto di sfida nei confronti dell’Urss, ma in realtà sancirono l’inevitabile presa d’atto dello status quo: per la prima volta, gli Stati Uniti riconobbero ufficialmente che Berlino Est faceva parte del blocco sovietico insieme al resto della Germania Est.

Quel giorno di 57 anni fa, affacciato dal balcone del Municipio di Schöneberg, in Rudolph-Wilde-Platz, Kennedy disse:

“Duemila anni fa l’orgoglio più grande era poter dire civis Romanus sum. Oggi, nel mondo libero, l’orgoglio più grande è dire Ich bin ein Berliner. Tutti gli uomini liberi, dovunque essi vivano, sono cittadini di Berlino, e quindi, come uomo libero, sono orgoglioso delle parole Ich bin ein Berliner”.

Si dice che JFK abbia avuto l’idea di pronunciare quella frase all’ultimo momento. Mentre saliva le scale del municipio, chiese al suo interprete di tradurgli in tedesco “I am a Berliner”. E annotò la pronuncia su un foglietto. Parole che restarono e restano nella storia.