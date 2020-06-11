Zone rosse: Pm Bergamo ascolteranno Conte e ministri

Di chi fu la responsabilità della mancata zona rossa nella Bergamasca? Della Regione Lombardia o del Governo? Venerdì i magistrati vogliono sentire il premier Conte mentre in Lombardia è cominciata la resa dei conti

Perchè nella Bergamasca, a Nembro e ad Alzano, malgrado il boom di contagi da Coronavirus che poi divenne un’ecatombe, non fu istituita – come in precedenza a Codogno – una zona rossa? Di chi fu la responsabilità? Della Regione Lombardia o del Governo? E’ quello su cui stanno indagando i magistrati di Bergamo dopo le prime 50 denunce dei familiari delle vittime da Coronavirus che reclamano giustizia.

I magistrati di Bergamo, che da tempo hanno avviato un’indagine, hanno già sentito, come persona informata dei fatti, il presidente dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss) Brusaferro e domani – proprio nel giorno in cui cominceranno gli Stati generali sull’economia – ascolteranno il premier Giuseppe Conte e i ministri della Salute (Speranza) e dell’Interno (Lamorgese) sulla mancata istituzione della zona rossa in Val Seriana, su cui hanno già sentito anche il presidente della Regione Lombardia, Fontana e l’assessore Gallera.

“Le cose che dirò al Pm le dirò al Pm e non posso anticiparle” ha commentato il premier Conte, che ha aggiunto: ” Riferirò tutti i fatti di mia conoscenza venerdì. Non sono affatto preoccupato”. Secondo quanto scrive stamattina “la Repubblica”, Conte comincerà il colloquio con il magistrato bergamasco come testimone ma non si può escludere a priori che gli possa arrivare un avviso di garanzia per epidemia colposa. Ma Conte, anche in virtù della sua esperienza di avvocato, si dice assolutamente sereno e ricorda che, nei giorni dell’emergenza, mancava un manuale su come procedere in una situazione assolutamente inedita e si doveva decidere di ora in ora.

L’importante è che si chiariscano le cose, finisca il palleggio di responsabilità tra Stato e Regione e si renda giustizia alle famiglie delle vittime.

Intanto in Lombardia è già cominciata la resa dei conti che fa traballare la Giunta leghista. Dopo il cambio del Direttore generale della Sanità, Luigi Cajazzo, sostituito con il ciellino Marco Trivelli, ora la Lega sarebbe pronta a sostituire l’assessore al Welfare, Giulio Gallera, che ha collezionato numerose gaffes e soprattutto diede, l’8 marzo, alle case di riposo la possibilità di ospitare in reparti separati i malati di Coronavirus con le nefaste conseguenze, al Pio Albergo Trivulzio e non solo, che sappiamo.