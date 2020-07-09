Condividi

Ventilatori polmonari: boom produzione con intesa Siare-Fca

In tre mesi sono stati costruiti 3mila apparecchi, contro i 125 al mese del periodo pre-Covid – Fiat Chrysler ha messo a disposizione il suo stabilimento di Cento (Ferrara)

Per non farsi trovare impreparata in caso di recrudescenza del Covid-19, l’Italia accelera sulla produzione di respiratori polmonari. Negli ultimi tre mesi ne sono stati costruiti tremila grazie alla collaborazione tra la Protezione Civile – attraverso il Commissario straordinario per l’emergenza Coronavirus, Domenico Arcuri –, la Siare Engineering di Valsamoggia (Bologna), unica azienda italiana a produrre questi apparecchi, e alcuni lavoratori italiani di Fca.

Prima della pandemia, la produzione mensile di Siare Engineering era molto più ridotta: circa 125 macchine al mese. Rispetto alle prime fasi del contagio, invece, la produzione è salita da 8 a 80 unità al giorno grazie all’alleanza con Fiat Chrysler, che ha messo a disposizione il suo stabilimento di Cento (Ferrara). È qui che ora vengono realizzate le elettrovalvole, il cuore dei ventilatori, permettendo una riduzione dei tempi di costruzione delle apparecchiature complete all’interno dell’impianto di Valsamoggia di almeno il 30-50%.

