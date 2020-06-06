Condividi

Ubi Banca-Cattolica: slitta la scadenza della bancassurance

| di | 0

Posticipati al 30 giugno 2021 gli accordi di bancassurance tra Ubi Banca e Cattolica Assicurazioni a seguito di un accordo tra i due partner – Prorogata anche la collaborazione con Aviva.

Ubi Banca-Cattolica: slitta la scadenza della bancassurance

Posticipata al 30 giugno 2021 la scadenza degli accordi di bancassurance vigenti tra Ubi Banca e Cattolica Assicurazioni, e tra Ubi Banca e il gruppo Aviva Italia. Lo hanno comunicato le società interessate: Ubi Banca, con riferimento agli accordi di Bancassurance Vita, informa dunque di aver concordato con entrambi i partner assicurativi il posticipo al 30 giugno 2021 della scadenza degli accordi distributivi in essere e al 31 marzo 2021 il termine per l’eventuale comunicazione da una delle parti della disdetta degli accordi (che, in mancanza di disdetta, si rinnoverebbero alle condizioni attualmente stabilite), con conseguente slittamento dei termini per la comunicazione dell’eventuale esercizio dei meccanismi opzionali associati a tale evento. 

In attesa dunque di procedere al riassetto della attività assicurative secondo quanto stabilito dal piano presentato il 17 febbraio scorso (stravolto però dalla crisi Covid-19 e dall’Ops lanciata da Intesa Sanpaolo), Ubi Banca ha dunque esteso gli accordi in essere, che vedono l’istituto presieduto da Letizia Moratti possedere il 40% della joint venture Lombarda Vita, con Cattolica, e il 20% di Aviva Vita, mentre il restante 80% fa capo al gruppo britannico Aviva. Le attività assicurative contribuiscono per circa il 15% sull’utile consolidato di Ubi, stando ai dati del 2019.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta