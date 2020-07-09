Tre donne al vertice Ue, Calvino favorita all’Eurogruppo

L’endorsement della Francia poco prima della riunione dei ministri finanziari dell’Eurozona che dovrà eleggere il successore di Centeno, fa pendere la bilancia dei 19 in favore della ministra dell’Economia spagnola. Andrà ad affiancare Merkel e Von der Leyen ma la battaglia è serrata

La Francia ha fatto il passo in avanti e ha deciso di sostenere la candidatura della spagnola Nadia Calvino, attuale ministro dell’Economia del governo Sanchez, alla guida dell’Eurogruppo. L’endorsement è arrivato dal ministro dell’Economia di Parigi Bruno Le Maire, a poche ore dalla riunione dei 19 ministri delle Finanze dell’Eurozona che dovrà eleggere il presidente al posto del portoghese Mario Centeno. “Condividiamo con la Spagna la stessa volontà di una integrazione più forte della zona euro”, ha detto Le Maire.

Gli altri due candidati in corsa sono l’irlandese popolare Paschal Donohoe, che avrebbe l’appoggio della Germania e dei “frugali”, e il lussemburghese liberale Pierre Gramegna.

Calvino ha incassato anche il sostegno dell’Italia, pubblicamente affermato dal premier Giuseppe Conte in visita mercoledì a Madrid: “Una ottima candidatura e sono d’accordo con il primo ministro Sanchez sul fatto che essendo una donna è un valore aggiunto. Se la candidatura dovesse essere coronata, sarebbe una presidenza nell’interesse di tutti. Sicuramente la appoggiamo”.

La ministra delle Finanze spagnola lavora per un governo socialista e se prendesse il posto del socialista portoghese Mario Centeno, in uscita, una sua investitura garantirebbe inalterati gli equilibri politici e geografici dell’Europa degli Stati e dei partiti sempre attenta a pesi e contrappesi. Aggiungendo anche una donna nel vertice dell’Unione. Andrebbe infatti ad affiancare Angela Merkel, attuale presidente del Consiglio Ue per il semestre in corso, e Ursula von der Leyen, presidente della Commissione europea. Ma dovrà affrontare le resistenze dei frugali (Austria, Olanda, etc.) e non sarà facile.

Calvino piace al blocco degli Stati sud-occidentali (Portogallo, Spagna, Italia, Malta) e alla Lituania, a guida socialista, e potrebbe contare anche sul sostegno degli slovacchi. E’ indipendente all’interno di un governo socialista, dal 2006 ha lavorato in Commissione europea, prima come vicedirettore generale presso la direzione generale della Concorrenza, poi come vicedirettore generale nella direzione generale Mercato interno, industria, imprenditoria e PMI, nonché come vicedirettore generale presso la direzione generale Stabilità finanziaria, servizi finanziari e Unione dei mercati dei capitali. Dal 2014 al 2018 Calviño è stata direttrice generale del bilancio. Conosce l’Europa e le sue regole, e rappresenterebbe una tessera importante nel rinnovamento dell’Europa migliorando l’equilibrio di genere.